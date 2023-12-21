Hugh Freeze's focus on recruiting paid off for Auburn football. Now it's portal time

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze didn't try to keep it a secret or straddle the fence. He wanted everyone to know his strategy this offseason.

The Tigers have added three transfers since the portal opened nearly two weeks ago, much less than some fans thought would be the case up to this point. There hasn't been a high-profile portal QB linked to Auburn, and some of the most notable available players − led by WR Evan Stewart, DL Walter Nolen and edge Princely Umanmielen − don't seem to be looking AU's way.

But the Tigers haven't exactly been looking their way, either.

"I’m really committed to trying to sign the best high school class we can," Freeze said last week. "... I’ve already put my chips in saying I’m pretty all-in on trying to sign this high school class and would like to see it through and then go from there.

"Again, not one to sit here and say my plan is the perfect one. But that’s the plan."

EARLY SIGNEES: Unpacking Auburn football's 2024 recruiting class — and how good it can be

AUBURN BASKETBALL: The Tigers are playing like an elite team because of their elite point guards

With such an extreme focus on recruiting high schoolers, the emphasis on the portal has waned.

It seems to have paid off, at least in part, as the Tigers inked 18 scholarship freshmen on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. It's a haul that currently ranks No. 7 in the country and No. 4 in the new SEC that features Texas and Oklahoma.

In terms of average recruit, Auburn ranks No. 6 nationally and No. 5 in the conference.

"I wanted them to feel like they’re the priority," Freeze said of his signees in the Class of 2024. "So we did not chase hard in (the) portal on everyone that could play, and there was a lot that could, because we were just committed to making sure that our high school class felt like they were the priority of us establishing the true rebuild here at Auburn."

The Tigers are recruiting with the big dogs again, which is good for their future. But now the attention needs to shift toward adding players who can make immediate impacts. Freeze's strategy of focusing the bulk of his efforts on traditional recruiting is probably the best course of action for Auburn's longterm health, but Freeze has to get to Year 3, Year 4 and beyond to see it through.

Freeze went 6-6 in Year 1. He's not going to be afforded many more mulligans, and he needs players who can make a difference right now while his signing classes develop in the background.

The most glaring need seems to be in the secondary. Starting safety Zion Puckett announced Tuesday that he's moving on to the NFL following the Music City Bowl against Maryland on Dec. 30 (1 p.m. CT, ABC), and standout Jaylin Simpson is probably right behind him. Simpson recently accepted his Reese's Senior Bowl invite.

Cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are both out the door, too. The only expected returning starter from this season's defensive backfield is nickel Keionte Scott, who said Monday that the plan is for him to transition back to being a boundary cornerback in 2024.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze speaks to reporters during a news conference on Early Signing Day at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Dec. 20, 2023.

The Tigers could use some offensive linemen, too. They signed a trio Wednesday − three-star tackle Favour Edwin, four-star interior lineman DeAndre Carter and junior college prospect Seth Wilfred − but need some experience.

Auburn was targeting two transfers, but struck out on both. Could the Tigers have put forth a better effort in landing them? Maybe. Would it have altered their chances of getting Carter, Edwin and Wilfred? Perhaps.

But what's done is done. The decision has been made, and the consequence is that Freeze needs to bring in some veterans.

Auburn, like every other program, is capped at 85 scholarships. The Tigers currently have 78 spots accounted for, and that number could shrink if anyone else transfers out after Auburn's matchup with the Terrapins.

Those seven spots can be taken by other incoming freshman − the early signing window closes Friday, but any stragglers will have a chance to sign again in February − or by newcomers via the portal.

"The missing pieces that we did not land, we'll hope that we can find them either between now and the spring term or after the spring practice and that portal opens again," Freeze said. "We’ll see what happens then with what our needs will be at that time."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting: It's time for Tigers to hit the portal