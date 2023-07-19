Hugh Freeze updates status of Daquayvious Sorey

Hugh Freeze spoke at SEC Media Days on Tuesday and he provided an update on wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey, who no longer appears set to join the program.

Freeze expressed optimism that JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis would be able to join the team for the season before telling reporters “not quite as much (confidence) about Sorey.”

Sorey was Auburn’s only high school wide receiver in the class and signed with the program back in December. The three-star prospect now appears to be taking the JUCO route, adding #JUCOPRODUCT to his Instagram bio.

He was ranked as the No. 471 overall player and No. 63 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Campbellton, Florida product was also the No. 85 player from The Sunshine State.

While he was Auburn’s only high school signee they also added four receivers out of the transfer portal in Nick Mardner, Shane Hooks, Jyaire Shorter and Caleb Burton.

