Hugh Freeze updates injury status of Auburn football's Damari Alston, Donovan Kaufman

AUBURN — A handful of Auburn football players suffered injuries against Texas A&M on Saturday, and at least one will be sidelined for a some time moving forward.

Sophomore running back Damari Alston was blown up on a toss play in the second quarter versus the Aggies. He suffered a dislocated shoulder and "will be out for a period of time," per coach Hugh Freeze.

"I think they're doing some more tests today on that," Freeze said at his weekly press conference Monday. "Sometimes those things can heal on their own in time, (or) sometimes they require more work. We really don't know."

Other Tigers who went down include defensive backs Donovan Kaufman, JD Rhym and Zion Puckett. Auburn is already without Keionte Scott, who is out indefinitely after he sustained an ankle injury against Samford on Sept. 16.

"Kaufman tried (to keep playing), but just kept being gimpy with the ankle," Freeze said. "We'll have to see how he is day to day. Puckett, obviously, left with a shoulder. He was doing a good job of keeping us on the same page back there in our coverages, and (his injury) really cost us two touchdowns.

"We had to move (Caleb) Wooden to the nickel position because JD Rhym couldn't play. And we were already without Keionte and Kaufman, so that really took a toll on us and hurt us there. All of those guys (except Alston), will be day to day. I don't think it's going to be anything that's going to keep them out for a significant amount of time."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: Injury updates regarding Damari Alston, Zion Puckett