Hugh Freeze thinks Auburn football should compete out of love, not hate against Georgia

AUBURN — The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry will have a new chapter written Saturday, and it'll be the first Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is a part of.

"I don't know (if) this is right or wrong — I'm new here — but I don't sense the hatred that is in some other rivalries that I've been a part of," Freeze said Monday. "But nonetheless, I think it's intense. ... I'll find out. You know, I'm not big on hate. I'm really not. I'm big on just, man, this means something to so many people, so we should compete in a way out of love for our people, not necessarily for hate for other people.

"That's kind of the way I operate. But, man, I hope we compete because we love Auburn and it means something to the Auburn people to compete against Georgia. That'll be my approach. But nonetheless, that love is a great motivator for me."

Asked about Freeze's comments, senior safety Zion Puckett, who is a native of the Peach State, expects his coach to quickly learn.

"I think he'll find out," Puckett said. "Just the intensity."

