Will Hugh Freeze regret not adding a transfer quarterback this offseason?

There is zero doubt that Hugh Freeze wants to improve upon last season’s passing numbers that ranked last in the SEC.

He added confidence to the offense by landing four talented in-state receivers from the high school recruiting cycle, as well as two experienced wide receivers in KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Robert Lewis. The question now is at quarterback… will Payton Thorne allow the receivers to reach their full potential?

Brad Crawford of 247Sports has doubts regarding Thorne’s ability to remain consistent throughout the season. In his piece titled 50 thoughts on college football’s 2024 season: Predictions, analysis, more. Crawford predicts that Freeze will regret not pursuing a quarterback within the transfer portal this offseason citing Thorne’s inconsistent tendencies.

Auburn’s quarterback situation is unsettled exiting spring, but chances are last season’s starter — Payton Thorne — will be the guy in charge of this offense. Freeze said ahead of his second season on the Plains he wasn’t willing to spend $1 million plus on a signal caller this cycle. Given Thorne’s up-and-down career, he should have done so now that there’s wide receiver talent on the outside.

Freeze shared recently that he “believed” in his quarterback room, and feels that building a solid receiver room will bring out the best in Thorne. Thorne is poised to return to the QB1 role in 2024, and will look to return to his 2021 form when he threw for 3,240 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore at Michigan State.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire