Hugh Freeze’s record vs. every SEC team

The SEC received a boost in its’ head coaching cabinet when Hugh Freeze was officially named the head coach of the Auburn Tigers in November 2022.

Freeze is best known for leading Ole Miss to a 39-25 record from 2012-16. In Oxford, he coached a high-powered offensive attack that consisted of quarterbacks Bo Wallace and Chad Kelly, and NFL-caliber receivers in DK Metcalf, Laquon Treadwell, AJ Brown, and Donte Moncrief.

After resigning from his position as head coach at Ole Miss following the 2016 season, Freeze stepped back into the coaching ranks by taking over as the leading man for Liberty football. While in Lynchburg, led the Flames to 34 wins in four seasons, with wins over Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Arkansas included in that total.

Freeze comes to Auburn with an overall record of 83-43 and is 21-23 against SEC teams (including Oklahoma and Texas, who will become full-time members of the SEC in 2024.)

Who has Freeze beaten the most? Who has Freeze never coached against? Those answers can be seen below. Here’s a complete breakdown of Hugh Freeze’s history against teams in the SEC, including Oklahoma and Texas.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Freeze’s record vs. Alabama: 3-2

Games

2012- Alabama 33 Ole Miss 14

2013- Alabama 25 Ole Miss 0

2014- Ole Miss 23 Alabama 17

2015- Ole Miss 43 Alabama 37

2016- Alabama 48 Ole Miss 43

Arkansas Razorbacks

Freeze’s record vs. Arkansas: 3-3

Games:

2012- Ole Miss 30 Arkansas 27

2013- Ole Miss 34 Arkansas 24

2014- Arkansas 30 Ole Miss 0

2015- Arkansas 53 Ole Miss 52

2016- Arkansas 34 Ole Miss 30

2022- Liberty 21 Arkansas 19

Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Auburn: 2-3

Games:

2012- Ole Miss 41 Auburn 20

2013- Auburn 30 Ole Miss 22

2014- Auburn 35 Ole Miss 31

2015- Ole Miss 27 Auburn 19

2016- Auburn 40 Ole Miss 29

Florida Gators

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Florida: 0-1

Games

2015- Florida 38 Ole Miss 10

Georgia Bulldogs

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Georgia: 1-1

Games:

2012- Georgia 37 Ole Miss 10

2016- Ole Miss 45 Georgia 14

Kentucky Wildcats

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Kentucky: 0-0

LSU Tigers

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. LSU: 2-3

Games:

2012- LSU 41 Ole Miss 34

2013- Ole Miss 27 LSU 24

2014- LSU 10 Ole Miss 7

2015- Ole Miss 38 LSU 17

2016- LSU 38 Ole Miss 21

Oklahoma Sooners

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Oklahoma: 0-0

Ole Miss Rebels

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Ole Miss: 0-1

Games:

2021- Ole Miss 27 Liberty 14

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Mississippi State: 3-2

Games:

2012- Ole Miss 41 Mississippi State 24

2013- Mississippi State 17 Ole Miss 10

2014- Ole Miss 31 Mississippi State 17

2015- Ole Miss 38 Mississippi State 27

2016- Mississippi State 55 Ole Miss 20

Missouri Tigers

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Missouri: 0-1

Games:

2013- Missouri 24 Ole Miss 10

South Carolina Gamecocks

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. South Carolina: 0-0

Tennessee Volunteers

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Tennessee: 1-0

Games:

2014- Ole Miss 34 Tennessee 3

Texas Longhorns

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Texas: 1-1

Games:

2012- Texas 66 Ole Miss 31

2013- Ole Miss 44 Texas 23

Texas A&M Aggies

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Texas A&M: 3-2

Games:

2012- Texas A&M 30 Ole Miss 27

2013- Texas A&M 41 Ole Miss 38

2014- Ole Miss 35 Texas A&M 20

2015- Ole Miss 23 Texas A&M 3

2016- Ole Miss 29 Texas A&M 28

Vanderbilt Commodores

Hugh Freeze’s record vs. Vanderbilt: 3-2

Games:

2012- Vanderbilt 27 Ole Miss 26

2013- Ole Miss 39 Vanderbilt 35

2014- Ole Miss 41 Vanderbilt 3

2015- Ole Miss 27 Vanderbilt 16

2016- Vanderbilt 38 Ole Miss 17

