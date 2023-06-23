Hugh Freeze ranked highly amongst new coaches by Mike Farrell Sports

Hugh Freeze has been hired to return the Auburn Tigers to prominence.

Through vamped-up recruiting efforts, the results are already visible through the renewed energy and purpose surrounding the program and its fanbase.

In an article from Mike Farell Sports, JC Nevils ranked the top head coaching hires for the 2023 season. Neville placed Freeze at No. 2.

Nevils’ take on Freeze:

While many people have a love-hate relationship with Hugh Freeze, and with good reason, no one can deny that he can coach the best of them. While his overall record wasn’t great at Ole Miss, he has shown he can beat the big boys and develop players to go on to the NFL as well. Malik Willis at Liberty is a great example going into the third round of the 2022 draft. Winning against Alabama also helps, and that is exactly what Auburn wants. With his recruiting and development, he should do well so long as the ship can stay intact, along with the NIL.

The only coach ahead of Freeze was Luke Fickell of the Wisconsin Badgers.

