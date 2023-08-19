Hugh Freeze provides injury update after Auburn’s second scrimmage of fall camp

Auburn has been battling injuries throughout fall camp and Hugh Freeze provided an update about the health of the team Saturday after Auburn’s second scrimmage of fall camp.

The wide receiver group and defensive front have been hit the hardest and that was still the case with several expected contributors unable to play.

Defensive end Keldric Faulk and pass-rusher Jalen McLeod were both unable to play in the scrimmage. Faulk “tried, but he’s not ready,” Freeze admitted.

Wide receivers Nick Mardner, Koy Moore and Malcolm Johnson Jr. as well as linebacker Austin Keys were also unable to practice.

“Now its time for us to get a lot of those guys out of those yellow jerseys hopefully, and get them healthy with two weeks to go,” Freeze said. “We’re without some guys we’ve been counting on for sure.”

