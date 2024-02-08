Hugh Freeze promotes Vontrell King-Williams to defensive line coach

Hugh Freeze did not have to search long, or even far, to find his next defensive line coach.

Former defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett was named defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and his replacement was in-house. According to a report by Brian Stultz of Auburn Rivals, analyst Vontrell King-Williams has been promoted to defensive line coach.

King-Williams joined Freeze’s staff last January as an analyst, working primarily with Auburn’s defensive line alongside Garrett. Before his time at Auburn, King-Williams served as defensive line coach for Eastern Michigan for the 2022 season and was a graduate assistant for EMU from 2018-19. He previously worked on Freeze’s staff at Liberty as a defensive graduate assistant for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Garrett spoke of King-Williams last year in an interview with Auburn Undercover, saying that he knows how to build relationships with players.

“He’s a really good coach. He’s a smart coach. He’s a really good teacher. He knows the players and gets to know those guys well,” Garrett said of King-Williams. “I just think what he’s going to bring to the table, it’s going to be a dynamic duo in recruiting and teaching these guys.”

The promotion of King-Williams to the on-field staff will cause shifting among the staff. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports that linebackers coach Josh Aldridge will now coach EDGE rushers while newly-named defensive coordinator DJ Durkin will handle linebackers.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire