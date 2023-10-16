Hugh Freeze press conference review: Ole Miss week

“Offensively, we have struggled to be consistent. We had four possessions in that game to cut it to a one score game. Not saying we would have won the game or saying what would have happened, but it certainly would have given us confidence and momentum. We had three before the half and one right out of the half and we found a way in three of the four to kill the drive. I say we found a way – the players and coaches. One of the four, I give LSU total credit. But the margin of error again on where we are, we can’t do that. Let’s just imagine we get 10 points in the four drives, that’s 20-17. We got three points from the four drives to make it 20-10 and then it snowballed after that. We will continue to try every personnel to make sure we are playing the best kids. I think the plan was good, an awful start and I don’t think that helped. With the first procession going like it did, we looked like zombies on the sidelines after that. It just snowballed. No real earthshaking personnel changes to try and get the best plan our kids understand, and they can execute with who we have. It’s one thing to walk out there and say, ‘Hey, I know we can throw a post route.’ Well, great. Who is going to run that route? Is he able to correctly? Is he able to beat that corner matchup there? Who is going to throw it? Are we good enough to do that and win the game? If we are, we need to figure out who those people are. We are having a lot of discussions that go into certain plays that truthfully, I haven’t had a lot of.”