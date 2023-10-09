Hugh Freeze press conference review: LSU week

“No philosophy change, other than making sure we are running the right RPOs with the runs and doing more of that. You do all the scouting and finding what your tendencies are and to make sure you have those posted with your game plan this week. If all we have done when we motion the tight end with the ball is XYZ, then we probably shouldn’t do XYZ this week. We did all that self-scouting, and then trying to make sure our identity in our passing game matches our personnel and whatever we feel strongly about in that, make sure we do it over and over and over and over again until we are really, really confident and really, really good at that. That was pretty much the focus offensively. If you go to the Georgia game, there are really 10 plays that made a difference in that game. We easily could have found ourselves on the other side of that outcome and from those 10 plays, six of them were on us coaches. Obviously there were more than 10 that did not go exactly right but you could take 10 situations where if you do not get our protection set right, that’s our fault. That’s not easy for me to take, to say, or to live with. We have got to get that fixed. There are things our kids could have done differently, too. We had two balls in our hands inside the 5-yard line on two passes, if we could just make one of those plays, you know. I am not counting those as one of the 10. I am talking about 10 fundamental things we could have done differently, offensively or defensively, in a critical situation, if we execute that properly they make a direct impact on that game because they were all in the critical downs and critical moments. That’s encouraging we played a team of that caliber and came close, and we wanted to build upon the good things, because there were good things. The margin of error for us between winning and losing is small against teams that have a better roster in some spots, that we cannot afford those. We have to look at everybody: coaches, players. Why are we not getting that executed? If we cannot do it personnel-wise, get it out of the plan. If we can do it but are not doing it right, then we need to coach it better. That’s what the whole week was about is how do we not go to bed after a game feeling that way.”