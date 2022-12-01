Hugh Freeze’s past offenses by the numbers
Auburn’s last two coaches’ downfall was that their offenses were no longer meeting expectations.
For Gus Malzahn that meant they slipped from where they were early in his tenure, while Bryan Harsin was never able to establish an effective offense.
Hugh Freeze was hired to change that and he has had success in the SEC with his offensive scheme. Which he has used to beat Nick Saban multiple times, something not many coaches can say.
His offense is based around a dangerous passing attack and developing quarterbacks, something that has Robby Ashford “excited” to work with his new coach.
This will mark a change in Auburn’s past offenses, which were based around a ground attack that opened up holes in the defense that the passing game could then exploit.
Here is a look at Freeze’s offenses at Arkansas State (2011), Ole Miss 2012-16), and Liberty (2019-22) by the numbers and how they rank compared to the rest of their peers.
2011: Arkansas State
Category
Stat
Conference Rank
Points per game
32.5
1
Total offense
448.7
1
Yards per play
5.73
2
Rushing yards per game
154.23
2
Rushing yards per carry
3.89
5
Passing yards per game
293.6
1
Yards per attempt
7.6
2
Completion %
65.2%
1
3rd down conversion %
42.08%
2
Red zone TD %
56.06%
5
2012: Ole Miss
Category
Stat
Conference Rank
Points per game
31.5
5
Total offense
423.8
5
Yards per play
5.73
7
Rushing yards per game
174
5
Yards per carry
4.09
10
Passing yards per game
249.8
5
Yards per attempt
7.9
5
Completion %
63.3
5
3rd down conversion %
44.28%
4
Red zone TD %
66.67%
4
2013: Ole Miss
Category
Stat
Conference Rank
Points per game
30
9
Total Offense
423.8
5
Yards per play
5.73
7
Rushing Yards per game
190
7
Yards per carry
4.68
10
Passing Yards per game
283.3
3
Yards per attempt
7.5
9
Completion %
63.3%
6
3rd down conversion %
45.69%
5
Red zone TD %
52.17%
13
2014: Ole Miss
Category
Stat
Conference Rank
Points per game
28.3
11
Total offense
419.1
7
Yards per play
6.03
7
Rushing yards per game
155.46
10
Yards per carry
4.25
11
Passing yards per game
263.6
5
Yards per attempt
8
5
Completion %
60.3%
7
3rd down conversion %
39.34%
10
Red zone TD %
56.1%
11
2015: Ole Miss
Category
Stat
Conference Rank
Points per game
40.8
1
Total offense
517.8
1
Yards per play
7.07
1
Rushing yards per game
183.08
7
Yards per carry
5.14
2
Passing Yards per game
334.7
1
Yards per attempt
8.9
2
Completion %
65%
4
3rd down conversion %
41.41%
5
Red zone TD %
59.68
5
2016: Ole Miss
Category
Stat
Conference Rank
Points per game
32.6
4
Total offense
464.3
3
Yards per play
6.16
7
Rushing yards per game
149.42
12
Yards per carry
4.25
11
Passing yards per game
314.9
1
Yards per attempt
7.8
4
Completion %
59.8%
6
3rd down conversion %
40.24%
9
Red zone TD %
54.39%
13
2019: Liberty
Category
Stat
National Rank
Points per game
32.8
34
Total offense
439.4
32
Yards per play
6.44
18
Rushing yards per game
150.46
78
Yards per carry
4.5
59
Passing yards per game
288.9
21
Yards per attempt
8.3
24
Completion %
56.9%
92
3rd down conversion %
40.72%
58
Red zone TD %
69.64%
26
2020: Liberty
Category
Stat
National Rank
Points per game
38.2
16
Total offense
482.7
15
Yards per play
6.71
13
Rushing yards per game
252.36
9
Yards per carry
5.74
7
Passing yards per game
230.4
62
Yards per attempt
8.3
26
Completion %
62.9%
39
3rd down conversion %
48.3%
13
Red zone TD %
58.93%
82
2021: Liberty
Category
Stat
National Rank
Points per game
33.6
25
Total offense
436.2
35
Yards per play
6.38
24
Rushing yards per game
181.23
45
Yards per carry
4.64
48
Passing yards per game
255
43
Yards per attempt
8.7
15
Completion %
59.3%
82
3rd down conversion %
42.86%
41
Red zone TD %
71.11%
11
2022: Liberty
Category
Stat
National Rank
Points per game
28.3
68
Total offense
400.5
59
Yards per play
5.67
67
Rushing yards per game
178.5
48
Yards per carry
4.53
52
Passing yards per game
220
77
Yards per attempt
7.1
76
Completion %
57.9%
94
3rd down conversion %
37.13%
85
Red zone TD %
62.22%
64