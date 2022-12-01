Hugh Freeze’s past offenses by the numbers

1
JD McCarthy
·4 min read

Auburn’s last two coaches’ downfall was that their offenses were no longer meeting expectations.

For Gus Malzahn that meant they slipped from where they were early in his tenure, while Bryan Harsin was never able to establish an effective offense.

Hugh Freeze was hired to change that and he has had success in the SEC with his offensive scheme. Which he has used to beat Nick Saban multiple times, something not many coaches can say.

His offense is based around a dangerous passing attack and developing quarterbacks, something that has Robby Ashford “excited” to work with his new coach.

This will mark a change in Auburn’s past offenses, which were based around a ground attack that opened up holes in the defense that the passing game could then exploit.

Here is a look at Freeze’s offenses at Arkansas State (2011), Ole Miss 2012-16), and Liberty (2019-22) by the numbers and how they rank compared to the rest of their peers.

2011: Arkansas State

Category

Stat

Conference Rank

Points per game

32.5

1

Total offense

448.7

1

Yards per play

5.73

2

Rushing yards per game

154.23

2

Rushing yards per carry

3.89

5

Passing yards per game

293.6

1

Yards per attempt

7.6

2

Completion %

65.2%

1

3rd down conversion %

42.08%

2

Red zone TD %

56.06%

5

 

2012: Ole Miss

Category

Stat

Conference Rank

Points per game

31.5

5

Total offense

423.8

5

Yards per play

5.73

7

Rushing yards per game

174

5

Yards per carry

4.09

10

Passing yards per game

249.8

5

Yards per attempt

7.9

5

Completion %

63.3

5

3rd down conversion %

44.28%

4

Red zone TD %

66.67%

4

 

2013: Ole Miss

Category

Stat

Conference Rank

Points per game

30

9

Total Offense

423.8

5

Yards per play

5.73

7

Rushing Yards per game

190

7

Yards per carry

4.68

10

Passing Yards per game

283.3

3

Yards per attempt

7.5

9

Completion %

63.3%

6

3rd down conversion %

45.69%

5

Red zone TD %

52.17%

13

 

2014: Ole Miss

Category

Stat

Conference Rank

Points per game

28.3

11

Total offense

419.1

7

Yards per play

6.03

7

Rushing yards per game

155.46

10

Yards per carry

4.25

11

Passing yards per game

263.6

5

Yards per attempt

8

5

Completion %

60.3%

7

3rd down conversion %

39.34%

10

Red zone TD %

56.1%

11

 

2015: Ole Miss

Category

Stat

Conference Rank

Points per game

40.8

1

Total offense

517.8

1

Yards per play

7.07

1

Rushing yards per game

183.08

7

Yards per carry

5.14

2

Passing Yards per game

334.7

1

Yards per attempt

8.9

2

Completion %

65%

4

3rd down conversion %

41.41%

5

Red zone TD %

59.68

5

 

2016: Ole Miss

Category

Stat

Conference Rank

Points per game

32.6

4

Total offense

464.3

3

Yards per play

6.16

7

Rushing yards per game

149.42

12

Yards per carry

4.25

11

Passing yards per game

314.9

1

Yards per attempt

7.8

4

Completion %

59.8%

6

3rd down conversion %

40.24%

9

Red zone TD %

54.39%

13

 

2019: Liberty

Category

Stat

National Rank

Points per game

32.8

34

Total offense

439.4

32

Yards per play

6.44

18

Rushing yards per game

150.46

78

Yards per carry

4.5

59

Passing yards per game

288.9

21

Yards per attempt

8.3

24

Completion %

56.9%

92

3rd down conversion %

40.72%

58

Red zone TD %

69.64%

26

 

2020: Liberty

Category

Stat

National Rank

Points per game

38.2

16

Total offense

482.7

15

Yards per play

6.71

13

Rushing yards per game

252.36

9

Yards per carry

5.74

7

Passing yards per game

230.4

62

Yards per attempt

8.3

26

Completion %

62.9%

39

3rd down conversion %

48.3%

13

Red zone TD %

58.93%

82

 

2021: Liberty

Category

Stat

National Rank

Points per game

33.6

25

Total offense

436.2

35

Yards per play

6.38

24

Rushing yards per game

181.23

45

Yards per carry

4.64

48

Passing yards per game

255

43

Yards per attempt

8.7

15

Completion %

59.3%

82

3rd down conversion %

42.86%

41

Red zone TD %

71.11%

11

 

2022: Liberty

Category

Stat

National Rank

Points per game

28.3

68

Total offense

400.5

59

Yards per play

5.67

67

Rushing yards per game

178.5

48

Yards per carry

4.53

52

Passing yards per game

220

77

Yards per attempt

7.1

76

Completion %

57.9%

94

3rd down conversion %

37.13%

85

Red zone TD %

62.22%

64

 

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories