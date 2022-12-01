Hugh Freeze’s past offenses by the numbers

Auburn’s last two coaches’ downfall was that their offenses were no longer meeting expectations.

For Gus Malzahn that meant they slipped from where they were early in his tenure, while Bryan Harsin was never able to establish an effective offense.

Hugh Freeze was hired to change that and he has had success in the SEC with his offensive scheme. Which he has used to beat Nick Saban multiple times, something not many coaches can say.

His offense is based around a dangerous passing attack and developing quarterbacks, something that has Robby Ashford “excited” to work with his new coach.

This will mark a change in Auburn’s past offenses, which were based around a ground attack that opened up holes in the defense that the passing game could then exploit.

Here is a look at Freeze’s offenses at Arkansas State (2011), Ole Miss 2012-16), and Liberty (2019-22) by the numbers and how they rank compared to the rest of their peers.

2011: Arkansas State

Category Stat Conference Rank Points per game 32.5 1 Total offense 448.7 1 Yards per play 5.73 2 Rushing yards per game 154.23 2 Rushing yards per carry 3.89 5 Passing yards per game 293.6 1 Yards per attempt 7.6 2 Completion % 65.2% 1 3rd down conversion % 42.08% 2 Red zone TD % 56.06% 5

2012: Ole Miss

Category Stat Conference Rank Points per game 31.5 5 Total offense 423.8 5 Yards per play 5.73 7 Rushing yards per game 174 5 Yards per carry 4.09 10 Passing yards per game 249.8 5 Yards per attempt 7.9 5 Completion % 63.3 5 3rd down conversion % 44.28% 4 Red zone TD % 66.67% 4

2013: Ole Miss

Category Stat Conference Rank Points per game 30 9 Total Offense 423.8 5 Yards per play 5.73 7 Rushing Yards per game 190 7 Yards per carry 4.68 10 Passing Yards per game 283.3 3 Yards per attempt 7.5 9 Completion % 63.3% 6 3rd down conversion % 45.69% 5 Red zone TD % 52.17% 13

2014: Ole Miss

Category Stat Conference Rank Points per game 28.3 11 Total offense 419.1 7 Yards per play 6.03 7 Rushing yards per game 155.46 10 Yards per carry 4.25 11 Passing yards per game 263.6 5 Yards per attempt 8 5 Completion % 60.3% 7 3rd down conversion % 39.34% 10 Red zone TD % 56.1% 11

2015: Ole Miss

Category Stat Conference Rank Points per game 40.8 1 Total offense 517.8 1 Yards per play 7.07 1 Rushing yards per game 183.08 7 Yards per carry 5.14 2 Passing Yards per game 334.7 1 Yards per attempt 8.9 2 Completion % 65% 4 3rd down conversion % 41.41% 5 Red zone TD % 59.68 5

2016: Ole Miss

Category Stat Conference Rank Points per game 32.6 4 Total offense 464.3 3 Yards per play 6.16 7 Rushing yards per game 149.42 12 Yards per carry 4.25 11 Passing yards per game 314.9 1 Yards per attempt 7.8 4 Completion % 59.8% 6 3rd down conversion % 40.24% 9 Red zone TD % 54.39% 13

2019: Liberty

Category Stat National Rank Points per game 32.8 34 Total offense 439.4 32 Yards per play 6.44 18 Rushing yards per game 150.46 78 Yards per carry 4.5 59 Passing yards per game 288.9 21 Yards per attempt 8.3 24 Completion % 56.9% 92 3rd down conversion % 40.72% 58 Red zone TD % 69.64% 26

2020: Liberty

Category Stat National Rank Points per game 38.2 16 Total offense 482.7 15 Yards per play 6.71 13 Rushing yards per game 252.36 9 Yards per carry 5.74 7 Passing yards per game 230.4 62 Yards per attempt 8.3 26 Completion % 62.9% 39 3rd down conversion % 48.3% 13 Red zone TD % 58.93% 82

2021: Liberty

Category Stat National Rank Points per game 33.6 25 Total offense 436.2 35 Yards per play 6.38 24 Rushing yards per game 181.23 45 Yards per carry 4.64 48 Passing yards per game 255 43 Yards per attempt 8.7 15 Completion % 59.3% 82 3rd down conversion % 42.86% 41 Red zone TD % 71.11% 11

2022: Liberty

Category Stat National Rank Points per game 28.3 68 Total offense 400.5 59 Yards per play 5.67 67 Rushing yards per game 178.5 48 Yards per carry 4.53 52 Passing yards per game 220 77 Yards per attempt 7.1 76 Completion % 57.9% 94 3rd down conversion % 37.13% 85 Red zone TD % 62.22% 64

