Hugh Freeze 'optimistic' Auburn football's Donovan Kaufman will play against Samford

AUBURN — Auburn football fans will have to wait and see if one of the team's most productive defensive backs will be able to play in Week 3.

Donovan Kaufman, who forced a fumble against both UMass and Cal, had to leave the game against the Golden Bears early for what coach Hugh Freeze said was "probably" an evaluation for a concussion.

It's unclear whether Kaufman will be able to play versus Samford in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+), but Freeze said he is hopeful.

"We're optimistic that he'll be a go," Freeze said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "It's not final by any means, but we're optimistic."

Kaufman, who was not spotted during a 15-minute viewing window into Tuesday's practice, has tallied 12 total tackles and a sack this season. He also recovered the fumble he caused against Cal.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

