Hugh Freeze named one of the most impactful hires off the offseason

After the Auburn Tigers moved on from Bryan Harsin during last season, the pressure was on the Athletics Director John Cohen to nail Auburn’s next head coach.

He ultimately settled on Hugh Freeze and while he hasn’t coached a game yet, the early reports are promising on. He’s plucked several exciting players from the transfer portal and has the Tigers in the mix for several impressive recruits.

These moves caused Brad Crawford of 247Sports to name him his third most impactful coaching hire of the offseason and someone he expects to win quickly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Look how quickly Freeze, a coach who has beaten Saban more than once as a head coach in the SEC, has altered the trajectory at Auburn in his infancy on The Plains. Not only have the Tigers formed a notable coaching staff around him, but Freeze landed an elite transfer class this cycle, including a rebuilt offensive front and several playmakers at the wide receiver position — not to mention grabbing Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne for help in that room. Freeze has won at every coaching stop and has done more with less at his last two jobs — Ole Miss and Liberty. He’ll get the best talent he’s ever had at Auburn and win very quickly as a result.

The Freeze era will officially start on Sept. 2 when the Tigers host UMass in Jordan-Hare Stadium to start the season. The game will start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN.

More Football!

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold shares thoughts on adding Dylan Brooks Auburn becomes favorite for 4-star in-state running back target Predicting Auburn's 2024 SEC slate, vol. 2 Auburn Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 4 Camden Brown

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire