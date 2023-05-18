Hugh Freeze misses top 25 cut in CBS Sports’ College Football head coach rankings

It is that time of year again… list season.

It is the time when spring college sports are beginning their final stages, and college football is gearing up to be at the forefront of most conversations across the summer.

Hypothetical lists are beginning to emerge… from bowl scenarios to projected player of the year awards, there will be plenty of them to look over before the season kicks off in late August.

One list that has been published is regarding head coaches, and who are the best of the best among college football. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli has ranked each college football coach from the FBS level, and the new leading man at Auburn has cracked the top 30.

Fornelli has given Hugh Freeze the No. 26 slot but feels that Freeze has little to prove in order to become a top-25 coach.

Welcome back, Hugh, but you’ll have to wait at least a season before you crack the top 25. He’s polarizing, sure, but Freeze’s dismissal at Ole Miss had nothing to do with the results on the field. Those were just fine. They continued in his four seasons at Liberty, and now he’s back in the SEC.

Freeze comes to Auburn with an 83-43 record after spending a total of 10 seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss, and Liberty. Freeze is joined in the top 30 by Nebraska‘s Matt Rhule, Baylor’s Dave Aranda, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi, and Iowa‘s Kirk Ferentz.

