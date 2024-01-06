Hugh Freeze likely to take over play calling for Auburn in 2024

Auburn Football’s major staff shakeup has continued.

Just a day after parting ways with offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery, head coach Hugh Freeze will reportedly be taking over the play-calling for the Tigers in 2024.

Freeze took a more hands-on approach to the offense after Auburn started the 2023 SEC season 0-4. Payton Thorne and the running game immediately took a step forward, winning three straight games while averaging over 35 points per contest.

Auburn’s offense was also great in the Iron Bowl loss as the trio of running backs Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, and quarterback Thorne combined to rush for just under 250 yards.

The Tigers’ head coach decided to take a step back from play-calling for the Music City Bowl to focus on recruiting.

The offense was anemic in Nashville.

Scoring only 10 points against a Maryland defense that didn’t have a great season, Auburn brass decided to ultimately part ways with Montgomery.

Auburn’s head coach is also expected to promote analyst Kent Austin to the quarterbacks coach. Austin was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Freeze at Liberty.

While Freeze is set to take over the play-calling, Auburn will surely be looking for a new offensive coordinator over the coming weeks.

With the transfer portal still heating up and the new recruiting class slowly finding their way to the Plains, it would help the Tigers if they could find one sooner than later.

