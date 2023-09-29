Hugh Freeze hopes Auburn can compete 'with anybody that is considered elite' by Year 3

The state of Auburn football's roster isn't up to coach Hugh Freeze's standard. He's made that much clear since he accepted the job in November, emphasizing how he needs time to turn the Tigers around.

He went a bit deeper into his expectations for the future of the program Thursday.

"Truthfully, I would hope in Year 3 (that) we're competing with anybody that is considered elite," Freeze said on Tiger Talk. "I think you've got to have two full recruiting classes, at least, before you start saying you can do that.

"Hopefully, it happens faster, but truthfully I think that Year 3 and 4 is when you start (winning big). We kind of had to rebuild Ole Miss just like this. It was Year 3 when we beat Alabama and everybody else. Year 4, also. I kind of have the same plan."

Freeze led the Rebels to seven and eight wins in first two years in Oxford, respectively. Ole Miss won nine games in 2014 and 10 in 2015, with the latter being the program's first double-digit-win season since 2003.

Auburn welcomes No. 1 Georgia to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and certainly part of that "elite" group of teams Freeze was referencing.

But he's not punting on a chance to top the Bulldogs in Year 1, either.

"Not that you can't beat them now, our kids believe that we can play with everybody," Freeze said. "We may not be as deep as everybody, but that doesn't mean you can't win a game. But as far as having a program where you feel like your 85 guys (on scholarship) are the guys you recruited, we need three or four top-10 classes in a row, just like all the others are having.

"I believe if you check the last three (recruiting hauls) Auburn has had, we're not real high. We've got to change that."

