Hugh Freeze gives lengthy Auburn injury report, Mosiah Nasili-Kite done for season

AUBURN — The open week couldn't have come at a better week for Auburn football.

The Tigers are banged up following their loss to No. 1 Georgia last Saturday, with the biggest news being that Maryland transfer defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite suffered a torn bicep against the Bulldogs and will be out for the rest of the season.

"That's going to really hurt us in the defensive line," coach Hugh Freeze said on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. Freshman defensive lineman Keldric Faulk could be a candidate to get on the field more with Nasili-Kite sidelined.

Freeze also explained why receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson didn't play versus Georgia, citing a hamstring issue. Senior safety Jaylin Simpson, who has four interceptions this season, exited the loss to the Bulldogs early with an undisclosed injury. Freeze is hopeful both will be able to play against LSU in about a week.

"We missed him terribly in the fourth quarter," Freeze said of Simpson, who has arguably been Auburn's best player on either side of the ball through the first five games. "He has done a remarkable job in coverage and him going out in the fourth quarter against Georgia was really devastating."

Freeze also discussed the statuses of three Tigers who are out indefinitely. Running back Damari separated his shoulder versus Texas A&M on Sept. 23, but he's "looked decent" recently. Freeze said he "would expect him back for either LSU or Ole Miss."

Nickel cornerback Keionte Scott suffered a high ankle sprain early in Auburn's win over Samford on Sept. 16. He had surgery soon after: "I think he's ahead of schedule with that surgery," Freeze said. "But really couldn't tell you exactly what we're looking at there. Hopefully, we can get him back toward the end of the year."

Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys, who was expected to be the team's No. 1 linebacker, hurt his thumb in the season opener against UMass. He also had surgery to fix the issue, and Freeze added Wednesday that Keys is three weeks away from the doctors deciding "whatever they're going to do with the cast and the pins to kind of see where it is."

Auburn has an open week and does not have a game scheduled for Saturday. The Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC) will return to action against LSU (3-2, 2-1) on Oct. 14.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football injury report ahead of open week for Hugh Freeze