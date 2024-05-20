Hugh Freeze gives update on Brian Battie after Auburn football RB injured in shooting

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze gave a brief update via social media Monday morning on the status of running back Brian Battie, who was injured in a shooting in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida, over the weekend.

"Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie," Freeze wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "There was a set back last night and he’s still on a ventilator. #AUSTRONG."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The police identified Tommie Battie IV, Brian Battie's older brother, as a deceased victim. Three other victims were transported to local hospitals.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Battie's family with the goal of reaching $100,000. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser is up to $59,492.

Battie transferred to Auburn in January 2023 after spending the first three seasons of his career at South Florida, where he rushed for 1,186 yards in 2022 and was an All-American kick returner in 2021. He tallied 227 rushing yards and a touchdown on 51 attempts with the Tigers in 2023 while also leading the SEC in kick return yards with 645.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Hugh Freeze gives update on Brian Battie after RB injured in shooting