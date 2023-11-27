Hugh Freeze explains why Auburn football rushed two players on fourth-and-31 in Iron Bowl

AUBURN — The lore of the Iron Bowl picked up a new chapter Saturday, and Auburn football was on the negative end of it.

The Tigers surrendered a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line with less than a minute remaining against Alabama. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe stood comfortably in the pocket and tossed a dart to the back corner of the end zone, which was pulled in by wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

Milroe was able to survey the field before he released the game-winning ball due to Auburn rushing two players — jack linebacker Jalen McLeod and defensive end Keldric Faulk. The Tigers also opted to have linebacker Eugene Asante spy Milroe, which meant Auburn had eight players in coverage against Alabama's five receivers.

And yet Bond still found himself in one-on-one coverage.

'IT STINKS': The steps that led to Auburn football unraveling in Iron Bowl against Alabama

'IT'S DEEPER': How Auburn football players are grappling with devastating Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

"We had a lot of discussion on that," Freeze said of the play. "They had a timeout and then we saw what they were in. They were in empty, so your choices are: Do we rush him? And if you do, we haven’t really got him on the ground very much, and he can scramble around, and you’re going to have a bunch of one-on-ones back there. You could do that, and one of their guys goes up and makes a play. Or you can drop everybody, and play 5-under, 3-deep and just play vision on the ball, knock the ball down because it has to go in the end zone.

"That’s the choice we made. I can show you still shots. I've taken pictures of every still shot from the 10-yard line in, and, I mean, we are in perfect position. We've got three (DBs) over two (WRs). So, either we didn't coach it well enough or we didn't execute it well enough, and it's probably a combination of both. It's something we work every Thursday. That was our two options, and that's the one we went with and felt like we could stay with their empty set and stay three over two, four over three and play with vision on the ball and knock the ball down. We didn't play with vision on the ball."

Auburn had three defensive backs — James, Zion Puckett and Donovan Kaufman — defending Bond and fellow wide receiver Malik Benson on the left side of the field. Benson cut right, which drew the attention of Puckett and Kaufman, leaving James by himself in single coverage against Bond.

Skycam view of Alabama's winning touchdown: pic.twitter.com/vZk9R8ggvY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2023

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Hugh Freeze on how Auburn football allowed fourth-and-31 in Iron Bowl