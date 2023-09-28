If Hugh Freeze expects patience at Auburn football, don't mention Kirby Smart | Toppmeyer

Hugh Freeze apparently hasn’t checked Kirby Smart’s Wikipedia page in a while.

The Auburn coach literally couldn’t believe it Monday when a media member informed him that Smart took Georgia to the national championship game during his second season.

“I don’t how long it took him,” Freeze said, before proving his lack of knowledge. “What did it take him? Three years or so to get (to a national championship)? Or four years?”

Try two.

That came with a true freshman as Georgia's starting quarterback and before first-year coaches benefited from plug-and-play transfers with immediate eligibility.

Those 2017 Bulldogs, the national runner-up, won 13 games. If not for Tua Tagovailoa’s heroics, Georgia would’ve won the national championship.

“His second year? Phew,” Freeze said, stupefied. “I don’t know that that’s accurate. Anyway . . . "

Let’s give Freeze a break. He, uh, had some important life stuff he was working through then.

Still, for a coach hoping for patience during this Auburn rebuild, he would do well to never mention Smart or call into conversation the Bulldogs' quick catapult.

Freeze inherited an insufficient roster from Bryan Harsin, who spent 22 months on the Plains as if he were a Georgia plant sent to ensure Smart’s reign. Freeze worked the transfer portal to rally reinforcements. The arrivals weren’t enough to improve AU's offense noticeably, in part because Freeze didn't land a marquee transfer quarterback.

Subscribe to SEC Football Unfiltered

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

Smart inherited an enviable situation. Georgia was ripe to ascend from perennially good to great. He claimed a roster that included Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Unlike Harsin, Mark Richt had been a good steward of Georgia’s program. Richt simply hit his ceiling, and Smart didn't need long to burst through, although Freeze’s Ole Miss Rebels whipped Georgia in the fourth game of Smart’s tenure.

With that result lodged in Freeze's mind, he applauded the Georgia administration's patience with Smart. Freeze seemed to be suggesting he’d like to receive similar patience, but Smart didn’t require much patience at all.

Freeze said he’s focused on building the program and "mentoring young people," and "the wins will come.” That’s a weak pitch.

Auburn fans crave more than mentorship and mediocrity after watching rivals Alabama and now Georgia dominate.

Given what Freeze inherited, his recent loss to Texas A&M isn't surprising, and Auburn (3-1, 0-1) will face a stacked deck when it hosts No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday. But too many coaches experience success in Year 1 or 2 to sell a plodding rebuild.

“I know there’s a lot of programs that have taken three to four to five years to get to where they are now,” Freeze said.

AUBURN VS. GEORGIA Pocket presence a key for Auburn football's Payton Thorne, Hugh Freeze at practice

STILL PICKING LSU? Here's how we rank Alabama football, LSU, Texas A&M chances to win SEC West

THE SEC'S NEWEST RIVALRY: Mark Stoops' top Kentucky feat is taming Florida Gators. Your move, Billy Napier

Show me an SEC coach receiving five years of patience, and I’ll show you Vanderbilt’s coach.

Freeze knows better than to expect that at Auburn. If he needs any reminder of the reality of patience in the SEC, he can consult Wikipedia pages for Harsin, Joe Moorhead and Chad Morris.

Max Johnson, Texas A&M’s most atypical sophomore

As I wrote recently for our SEC Unfiltered newsletter, Texas A&M’s Max Johnson is an atypical sophomore. He’s a 22-year-old, fourth-year sophomore who will make his 18th career start Saturday against Arkansas after Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman suffered a foot injury that reportedly will shelve him long term.

[ READ MORE FROM BLAKE TOPPMEYER IN OUR NEWSLETTER: Sign up for SEC Unfiltered, delivered free to your email inbox! ]

Johnson’s classification is due to the 2020 COVID season not counting against anyone’s eligibility. Also, he played in just four games last year, allowing him to redshirt.

Johnson had been one of the SEC’s best backup quarterbacks. The shift from Weigman to Johnson doesn’t rewire my expectations for A&M, but being down one quarterback does remove the Aggies’ security blanket.

Email of the week

Bill writes: You have posted many excellent columns through the years, but I have to say your “If Lane Kiffin can’t pick on someone his own size, then he’s an expensive jester” writing is the best of them all, in terms of painting the history of a troubled individual so often ignored by Lane’s admirers. ... Perhaps I'm simply biased against ole Lane (all VOLS fans can honestly claim ownership of that feeling).

My response: Unsurprisingly, I’ve heard from a number of Vols fans who delighted in my column. Schadenfreude is an intoxicating elixir. I thought Kiffin was the right hire at the right time for Ole Miss. He elevated the Rebels in his first 2½ seasons, but he’s short on signature victories. That’s magnified by his now $9 million salary. Also, he seems unfocused lately. I’m reconsidering my previous opinion that Kiffin's maturity improved with age. He makes SEC football more interesting, but he needs a big win.

Three and out

1. A column from the Charleston Post and Courier’s Gene Sapakoff fanned the flames regarding Clemson entertaining the idea of an ACC exit. That could leave only two destinations: the Big Ten or the SEC. I maintain Clemson would be a good geographical and cultural fit for the SEC, but I can’t help but chuckle that this is much ado about a “little ol’” program that lost to Duke by 21 points.

2. I don’t want to make too much out of one game, but … Florida’s game at Kentucky is huge. A win would position the Gators (3-1, 1-0) for bowl eligibility, while a loss would severely narrow that path. Georgia, LSU, upstart Missouri and Florida State loom at the end of UF's schedule.

3. I ranked my top five SEC quarterbacks in July thusly: KJ Jefferson (Arkansas), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Devin Leary (Kentucky), Joe Milton (Tennessee) and Carson Beck (Georgia). Here’s my top-five revision after four weeks: Daniels, Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Jefferson, Beck and Brady Cook (Missouri). The final name in that quintet explains the Tigers’ 4-0 record.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

The "Topp Rope" is his twice-weekly SEC football column published throughout the USA TODAY Network. If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Auburn football: If Hugh Freeze wants patience, don't mention Kirby Smart