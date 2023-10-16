Hugh Freeze: Don't expect Auburn football to make any 'Earth-shaking personnel changes'

AUBURN — Just about everything went wrong for Auburn football against LSU on Saturday, especially early.

The Tigers were whistled for a false start before they could even get an offensive play ran and an errant snap a couple plays later backed them up further into LSU's student section. Before Auburn was able to get on the board late in the first quarter, the home Tigers had already built a 17-0 lead.

Auburn's offense finished with 18 points against an LSU defense that, by the numbers, came in as one of the worst units in the country.

Despite the struggles, though, don't expect to see any notable personnel changes come kickoff against Ole Miss on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

"Offensively, it's well-documented we've struggled to be consistent," Freeze said Monday. "... We'll continue to try every personnel to make sure we're playing the best kids. ... But no real Earth-shaking personnel changes."

Freeze also discussed the situation at quarterback, where Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford have both played.

"That's still being discussed," Freeze said of the QB rotation. "But I would expect that you'd see both QBs."

Freeze was also asked directly about playing Ashford more, particularly outside of the red zone: "We consider everything and everybody," the coach said. "That'll continue to be in our thoughts."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football's Hugh Freeze not expecting notable personnel changes