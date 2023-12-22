Hugh Freeze compares Cam Coleman to former Ole Miss receiver

Recruiting and developing receivers such as Evan Engram and DK Metcalf is what put Hugh Freeze on the map during his time as the head coach at Ole Miss.

Freeze is looking to copy, or even build on, his success in developing receivers at Auburn. He is well on his way to doing that after signing what is considered to be the best receiver haul in program history.

Auburn earned the signatures of five stars Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman and four-stars Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons during the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Coleman was the last piece to the puzzle, as he flipped from Texas A&M to Auburn on Dec. 1. He originally committed to the Aggies on July 5, but backed off his pledge following the dismissal of Jimbo Fisher from the program.

Despite being committed to another program, Coleman remained heavily pursued by Auburn. Freeze described his chase of Coleman as “a long process” but is one that he is happy worked in his favor.

Coleman is also seen as a receiver that can help the Tigers’ offense immediately. Freeze described what he sees in Coleman, and even compared him to a receiver he coached during his time at Ole Miss.

“Cam tracks the ball as well as any I’ve seen,” Freeze said during a recent interview with SEC Network. “I’m reminded of when we took over at Ole Miss and tried to turn that program. That first full class we had? I was able to sign a guy by the name of Laquon Treadwell that really transformed what we could do offensively. I see Cam in that same light.”

Treadwell played for Freeze at Ole Miss from 2013-15. During that time, he caught 202 passes for 2,393 yards and 21 scores over 35 games.

Can Coleman replicate Treadwell’s success at Auburn?

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire