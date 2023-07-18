Hugh Freeze, Auburn football updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Follow our live coverage

NASHVILLE — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is back at SEC Media Days for the first time since 2017, and there's no shortage of things to talk about.

The Tigers, coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1999, have added more than three dozen new scholarship players in Freeze's first offseason on the Plains. That haul includes the No. 5 portal class in the country, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Freeze hopes the additions are enough to get Auburn back into bowl contention, and potentially even push for a few more wins than many prognosticators predict the Tigers will end with in 2023. He'll surely be asked for his thoughts on the newcomers during his time in Nashville, as well as what he thinks about the returners from last year's squad.

When will Hugh Freeze speak at SEC Media Days?

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Which Auburn football players are joining Hugh Freeze in Nashville?

Freeze is bringing three players with him to media days in offensive lineman Kameron Stutts, tight end Luke Deal and jack linebacker Elijah McAllister. Stutts and Deal have each been with the Tigers since 2019, while McAllister is in his first year at Auburn after he transferred in from Vanderbilt in December.

