Is Hugh Freeze Auburn Football’s best ‘long term’ option?

Disney theme parks, which originally were priced so middle and lower income families could buy tickets to visit the parks, have been increasing prices each year, making it harder for the average family to visit. When Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., originally opened in 1955, the admission price was only $1, which would be $11.05 adjusted for inflation to today's value, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Inflation Calculator. The Disneyland Resort, which includes both the original Disneyland park and California Adventure, on Oct. 11 raised its highest admission price for high-demand dates at the park to $179, though visitors can secure a ticket for $104 on a low-demand date.