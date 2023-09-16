Hugh Freeze attends Phenix City vs Opelika: Auburn football in-state recruit top performances in Week 3

Week 3 of the high school football season kicked off Sept. 14 and featured some star-studded duals from highly touted recruits in the state.

A handful of Auburn football recruits from around the state in the class of 2024 and 2025 showcased their skills in Week 3. The Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze got in on the recruiting action as he made an appearance at Central-Phenix City vs Opelika to scout a couple recruits.

Here's a list of the top Tigers in-state recruit performances from Week 3:

Bryce Cain

Baker, Class of 2024

Performance: Cain electrified the field Friday night racking in three touchdowns in a 51-44 over Foley. The Speedster wide receiver showcased impressed footwork work and elusive speed as his third touchdown was a 60-yard sprint to the end zone.

Perry Thompson

Foley, Class of 2024

Performance: In a matchup against his future Auburn teammate in Bryce Cain, Thompson proved indeed why he is a five-star wide receiver. Along with his seven receptions for 58 yards and 31 yards rushing. Thompson's lone touchdown reception came from an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone. He also played a few snaps at defensive back getting a pass break up on Cain.

Malik Blocton

Pike Road, Class of 2024

Performance: The four-Star defensive lineman continues to shine with the Patriots as he led the defense with nine tackles in a 52-33 win over Lanier.

Pike Road's Malik Blocton(1) and James Caver (2) celebrate Caver’s interception against Hillcrest during their game on the Pike Road campus in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday September 1, 2023.

Cam Coleman

Central Phenix City, Class of 2024

Texas A&M Commit (Auburn Target)

Performance: Though the five-star Coleman is committed to play for the Aggies next fall, That did not stop Auburn's Hugh Freeze to stop by and watch him on Friday night. Coleman hauled in a 37-yard touchdown catch from with 2:05 left in the first half helping lead Phenix City to a 28-18 victory over Opelika. Can Freeze pull off yet another wide receiver flip in the class of 2024?

