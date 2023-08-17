Hugh Freeze on 2023 wide receiver rotations for Auburn football

AUBURN — Head coach Hugh Freeze spoke to the press this afternoon discussing the current state of Auburn football after last Saturday's scrimmage. After naming Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne the starting quarterback, he mentioned the different wide receivers who's impressed him so far and will possibly make the starting rotation.

Auburn has not had a receiver go for 1,000 yards since Ronney Daniels went for 1,068 yards and nine touchdowns in 1999.

More: Auburn football's Hugh Freeze explains why he chose Payton Thorne to start at quarterback

More: Hugh Freeze on Michael Oher: 'I witnessed a family that totally took in a young man'

"Yeah, we desperately have got to get to that point. I mean, I don't know the last time Auburn had a 1,000-yard receiver. I don't. It's been over a decade, I think. That's shocking to me," Freeze said. "We've got to change that here, and you've gotta change that through recruiting. Those receivers are a priority for us, the ones that are coming into the '24 and '25 class."

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze during spring practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Feb. 27, 2023.

As of right now, Freeze said the 2023 wide receiver rotation at the moment will be sophomore Jay Fair, Senior Ja'Varrius Johnson, senior Shane Hooks and sophomore Omari Kelly.

Senior Jyaire Shorter and recent Ohio State transfer Caleb Burton III will rotate in the slot position for the Tigers in 2023.

"Yeah I feel good about Jay, Ja'Varrius, Shane and Omari. It's really hard to get an accurate evaluation there," Freeze said. "Shorter will be in the rotation to give us some bigger bodies. Outside right now, those four big guys are probably in the rotation, along with those slot guys. Caleb Burton in the slot, also. Those are the ones who got most of the reps."

Junior wide receiver Koy Moore is currently dealing with an ankle injury and has not been fully practicing with the team in fall camp. Junior Malcom Johnson Jr. has been out with a shoulder injury and sophomore Camden Brown has returned to practice this week as he's missed time in camp as well.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Jay Fair (5) catches a pass during Auburn Tigers football practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center at in Auburn, Ala., on Monday, April 3, 2023.

"Malcolm's been hurt, and so has Koy," Freeze said. "Those guys are going to have to be in the rotation, for sure."

"Camden Brown finally practiced yesterday. It was his first practice since I've been here. So it's really hard to get an accurate evaluation there. He looked decent and hopefully that adds some more depth to that room.”

The Tigers will have another scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 19 where the wide receivers and the rest of the team will look to make a lasting impression to crack the final 70-man travel roster.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Who will be on the starting 2023 wide receivers for Auburn Football?