Huge wreck on Stage 1 restart for Xfinity Series; multiple playoff drivers involved

Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith on Saturday. Castillo's legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas and referee Bob Williams quickly called off the fight in the second round. Smith, in his first fight since losing to Canelo Alvarez at super-middleweight in December, jumped on the rope after the knockdown but cut short his celebrations in concern for his opponent, who appeared to be hit flush on the temple.