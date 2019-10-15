Huge wreck collects leaders with 7 laps left at Talladega

A massive wreck broke out among the leaders with seven laps remaining in the Cup race at Talladega.

The wreck began with Kurt Busch pushing Kyle Busch in the top five and Kyle Busch being turned up the track, starting a chain reaction.

At one point in the crash Brendan Gaughan flipped in the air once. Gaughan was able to exit his car under his own power.

Drivers involved include: Brad Keselowski, David Ragan, Kevin Harvick, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Hemric.

Kurt Busch, Keselowski and Ragan were eliminated.

“I was just trying to make the middle lane work and all hell broke loose,” Kurt Busch told NBCSN. “I don’t even know whose left. It’s pretty wild.”

The wreck resulted in a red flag for clean up.