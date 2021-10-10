After huge win, Oklahoma moves up in new USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

It was a comeback for the ages as the Oklahoma Sooners battled back from as many as 21 points down to pull off an improbable win over the Texas Longhorns. “Sooner Magic” was alive and well on Saturday as the Sooners stormed back from a 28-7 deficit in the Red River Showdown to beat the Texas Longhorns in the final minutes of another thrilling game OU-Texas game.

With the win and losses by Alabama and Penn State, the Oklahoma Sooners move up two spots to number three in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Despite being undefeated, the Oklahoma Sooners had been losing ground in the polls after narrow wins to start the season against their FBS opponents. As low as No. 5 in last week’s Coaches Poll, the Sooners got another one-score win to move them to 6-0 in 2021 and in the top three in the latest poll.

In the loss, the Texas Longhorns dropped out of the poll for the second time this season. Oklahoma State, on a bye this week, stayed at 12 and remains the only other Big 12 team ranked.

After a loss to unranked Texas A&M, the Alabama Crimson Tide only fell back four spots to number five. Texas A&M rejoined the Top 25 after their thrilling win in College Station.

Oklahoma will face questions all week over who will start at quarterback when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs, but Caleb Williams proved himself capable of leading the Oklahoma Sooners offensive attack.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 6-0 1,624 (64) +1 2 Iowa 6-0 1,537 (1) +1 3 Oklahoma 6-0 1,452 +2 4 Cincinnati 5-0 1,418 +2 5 Alabama 5-1 1,363 -4 6 Ohio State 5-1 1,254 +1 7 Michigan 6-0 1,237 +1 8 Penn State 5-1 1,124 -4 9 Michigan State 6-0 1,064 +2 10 Oregon 4-1 1,004 +1 11 Kentucky 6-0 994 +3 12 Oklahoma State 5-0 910 – 13 Notre Dame 5-1 817 – 14 Ole Miss 4-1 741 +3 15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 – 16 Wake Forest 6-0 580 +4 17 Florida 4-2 543 +1 18 Texas A&M 4-2 396 +8 19 Arkansas 4-2 386 -3 20 BYU 5-1 342 -10 21 NC State 4-1 321 +1 22 Arizona State 5-1 294 +3 23 SMU 6-0 269 +1 24 San Diego State 5-0 156 +3 25 Clemson 3-2 155 -4

Story continues

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 19 Auburn; No. 23 Texas.

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.

