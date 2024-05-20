Huge weekend coming for Sooners as Big 12 Baseball Tournament Bracket Revealed

The Oklahoma Sooners baseball team won the Big 12 regular season conference title outright last week. Now, they know how the rest of the conference tournament bracket will look.

Oklahoma will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Conference Championship Tournament, another achievement in a historic season for OU Baseball. It’s the final Big 12 Tournament for the Sooners before they join the SEC next season.

Skip Johnson’s club beat the Cincinnati Bearcats two games to one in a three-game series on Thursday and Friday. Oklahoma won the first two games in the Queen City, before dropping a 10-6 decision in Game 3. The Sooners finished the regular season with a record of 34-18.

Oklahoma will now head to Arlington, Texas for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field.

The tournament begins on Monday, but the Sooners will be getting a bye and won’t play until Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma will play the lower-seeded winner of Games 1 and 2 of the tournament. Their opponent will be the lower-ranked winner of the games between No. 7 Kansas and No. 6 Kansas State (Game 1) and No. 9 TCU vs. No. 4 West Virginia (Game 2). This means OU will play either TCU, Kansas or Kansas State first, as a West Virginia win would have the Mountaineers play on Thursday against the winner of Oklahoma’s first game (Game 6). The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the other team with a bye in the tournament, as the No. 2 seed.

Oklahoma’s first game of the week will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

