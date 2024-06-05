Huge USC offensive line target liked what he saw on official visit

Lincoln Riley and Josh Henson have successfully added size and depth to the USC offensive line over the past two recruiting cycles in preparation for the move to the Big Ten. USC’s recent official visit weekend attracted a significant number of elite recruits, including 6-foot-8, 285-pound offensive tackle Aaron Dunn from Spanish Fork, Utah. Dunn left with glowing comments about his interactions with the USC coaching staff.

“Me and the family had a great time,” Dunn told On3 in an interview after his official visit last weekend. “I saw everything that I need to reach my goals. The program is heading in a good direction and I would love to be a part of it.”

Gone are the days of recruits sending empty platitudes about beaches, sunshine and a good education. Lincoln Riley has created a staff that emphasizes development.

“I really like the way coach Josh Henson and coach Zach Crabtree teach,” he continued in an interview with 247Sports (paywalled; subscription required). “I could definitely see myself fitting into their system perfectly.”

NIL is a major motivator for many prospective athletes, but the elite players have the aspiration of playing on the highest stage when their college days are over, and they are selecting wisely.

“I could see myself getting all the development I need to get to the next level. USC is high on my list,” Dunn said.

If he signs with the Trojans in December, Dunn would join a big offensive line room with 2022 tackles Elijah Paige and Tobias Raymond, along with 2023 tackles Justin Tauanuu and Kalolo Ta’aga, and the steal of the 2023 class, guard Hayden Treter (6-7, 325 pounds). All of these linemen stand taller than 6-7 and weigh over 300 pounds.

Before Dunn visited USC, he had taken official visits to in-state school BYU and UCLA. He has two more planned official visits to Oregon and Utah before narrowing down his list or making a commitment.

USC currently has 14 commitments but only one on the offensive line, 6-foot-3, 300-pound center Wili Wascher.

