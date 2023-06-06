Huge USC football weekend involved more than just recruiting wins
Yes, this past weekend at USC was special. Most Trojan fans will remember it for the several commitments the program gained. Yet, there was so much more going on behind the scenes.
To be sure, the first point of focus for most USC football fans was the parade of recruits coming into the program in a span of nearly 48 hours: Manasse Itete joined
offensive lineman Hayden Treter, safety Jarvis Boatwright, cornerback Dakoda Fields, and edge rusher Kameryn Fountain, with another recruit not yet announced as of early Tuesday morning.
There are, by all appearances, even more commitments to come. By all means, this is really exciting.
Yet, it wasn’t the whole story of this past weekend for Lincoln Riley and USC football. There was even more to achieve, as you’ll see below:
NEW USC FRESHMEN MOVING INTO DORMS
Last lunch before Tobias moves in to his dorm. Zeek just finished his practice and got weighed in. 180lbs… 8 years behind Tobias.
✌️
#10yearsold #uscbound @TobiasRaymond9 @uscfb pic.twitter.com/l8TzuIvQHj
— John Raymond (@Coachraymond_) June 3, 2023
ELITE CAMP
Lincoln Riley has arrived at the first #USC Elite Camp. pic.twitter.com/AbmXE5igCF
— Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 4, 2023
WORKING WITH KLIFF KINGSBURY
Kliff Kingsbury taking charge at the #USC Elite Camp Sunday. What a treat to have Kingsbury coaching you up with Lincoln Riley looking on as a high school QB! pic.twitter.com/PCkc3iy19f
— Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 5, 2023
DRILLS AND MORE DRILLS
Great day of competition at the USC HS Elite Trojan Football Camp. Thanks @tahj_washington for the lessons 🔥🔥. Fight on! ✌🏽🟡🔴. @uscfb #trojanfamily @LincolnRiley @CALEBcsw @BrandonHuffman @VHSVikingsFB @BroncoSportsFB @CoachRenoYale @PeterShinnick @Throw_2_Win pic.twitter.com/QBjvYFwv4k
— Elias Willis (@EliasWillis5) June 5, 2023
OFFICIAL VISITS
The best visit with so much knowledge and information!!!! By far my favorite! I can see me now saying “FIGHT ON” @uscfb @uscrecruits @uscfootball @usctrojanfbnews pic.twitter.com/SeKBWvfEa4
— Kaycee Crawford (@MissKayCJr) June 5, 2023
HOSTING
In town @uscfb ✌️@CoachZachHanson @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/lND9PnkMLx
— Emaree Winston (@e_wins2025) June 4, 2023
REACHING OUT
I enjoyed my official visit at USC @uscfb. I appreciate the hospitality from the coaches and staff. @LincolnRiley @Coach_KMcDonald @AnnieHanson_ @Paul_Fox_ @longviewgameday #FightOn✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/km8RHUGxsY
— Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) June 5, 2023
SETTING THE STAGE
Don’t wait!
Catch the wave 🌊 #FightOn✌️ | #VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/5szsCIGFRd
— Annie Hanson (@AnnieHanson_) June 5, 2023
MORE VISITS
Loved my official visit at USC this weekend, thank you to all the coaches and staff, FIGHT ON✌️‼️ @LincolnRiley @Coach_Henson pic.twitter.com/NjKsuFWUB9
— Isaiah (Ike) Garcia (@IsaiahJoeGarcia) June 6, 2023