Huge USC football weekend involved more than just recruiting wins

Matt Zemek
·2 min read

Yes, this past weekend at USC was special. Most Trojan fans will remember it for the several commitments the program gained. Yet, there was so much more going on behind the scenes.

To be sure, the first point of focus for most USC football fans was the parade of recruits coming into the program in a span of nearly 48 hours: Manasse Itete joined

offensive lineman Hayden Treter, safety Jarvis Boatwright, cornerback Dakoda Fields, and edge rusher Kameryn Fountain, with another recruit not yet announced as of early Tuesday morning.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

There are, by all appearances, even more commitments to come. By all means, this is really exciting.

Yet, it wasn’t the whole story of this past weekend for Lincoln Riley and USC football. There was even more to achieve, as you’ll see below:

NEW USC FRESHMEN MOVING INTO DORMS

ELITE CAMP

WORKING WITH KLIFF KINGSBURY

DRILLS AND MORE DRILLS

OFFICIAL VISITS

HOSTING

REACHING OUT

SETTING THE STAGE

MORE VISITS

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories