Huge USC football weekend involved more than just recruiting wins

Yes, this past weekend at USC was special. Most Trojan fans will remember it for the several commitments the program gained. Yet, there was so much more going on behind the scenes.

To be sure, the first point of focus for most USC football fans was the parade of recruits coming into the program in a span of nearly 48 hours: Manasse Itete joined

offensive lineman Hayden Treter, safety Jarvis Boatwright, cornerback Dakoda Fields, and edge rusher Kameryn Fountain, with another recruit not yet announced as of early Tuesday morning.

There are, by all appearances, even more commitments to come. By all means, this is really exciting.

Yet, it wasn’t the whole story of this past weekend for Lincoln Riley and USC football. There was even more to achieve, as you’ll see below:

NEW USC FRESHMEN MOVING INTO DORMS

Last lunch before Tobias moves in to his dorm. Zeek just finished his practice and got weighed in. 180lbs… 8 years behind Tobias.

#10yearsold #uscbound @TobiasRaymond9 @uscfb pic.twitter.com/l8TzuIvQHj — John Raymond (@Coachraymond_) June 3, 2023

ELITE CAMP

Lincoln Riley has arrived at the first #USC Elite Camp. pic.twitter.com/AbmXE5igCF — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 4, 2023

WORKING WITH KLIFF KINGSBURY

Kliff Kingsbury taking charge at the #USC Elite Camp Sunday. What a treat to have Kingsbury coaching you up with Lincoln Riley looking on as a high school QB! pic.twitter.com/PCkc3iy19f — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) June 5, 2023

DRILLS AND MORE DRILLS

OFFICIAL VISITS

The best visit with so much knowledge and information!!!! By far my favorite! I can see me now saying “FIGHT ON” @uscfb @uscrecruits @uscfootball @usctrojanfbnews pic.twitter.com/SeKBWvfEa4 — Kaycee Crawford (@MissKayCJr) June 5, 2023

HOSTING

REACHING OUT

SETTING THE STAGE

MORE VISITS

Loved my official visit at USC this weekend, thank you to all the coaches and staff, FIGHT ON✌️‼️ @LincolnRiley @Coach_Henson pic.twitter.com/NjKsuFWUB9 — Isaiah (Ike) Garcia (@IsaiahJoeGarcia) June 6, 2023

