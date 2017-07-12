Huge turn out as Left Foot sets record in tournament

Left Foot set a new record after a total of 105 team participated in the 11th edition of World Cup staged over the weekend in Nairobi.

The tournament was arguably the largest one day knockout competition in East African region, with participating teams breaking record set in 2016 of 103 teams registered. There were 72 teams registered in the Open Men Category out of which 62 were corporate teams, seven ladies teams, 17 U-17 boys’ teams and nine U-15 boys’ teams.

MP Shah, who played as the country Thailand, were crowned the winners after edging out Trade Winds Aviation Services 1-0 in the final. The journey for MP Shah Hospital to the final was not a smooth one, as they came runners up in Group C, they beat South Sudan (Cosmos Ltd in the round of 32 on penalties, then they beat Ghana (Consolidated Bank) by 1-0 in the round of 16.

In the quarter-finals, they MP Shah beat Ukraine (KPMG Kenya), went on to eliminate Mongolia (Sumo Insurance Brokers) in the semis before beating Nigeria (Trade Winds Aviation Services) 1-0 in the final. The winners of last season, Housing Finance, did not make it to the final.

Collated Results: Men Winners - MP Shah Hospital – Thailand, Men 2nd Place - Trade Winds Aviation Services – Nigeria, Men 3rd Place - Sumo Insurance Brokers – Mongolia, Ladies Winners - Astral Aviation Ltd – Brazil, Ladies 2nd Place - Joy Love Queens FC - Kenya.

Ladies 3rd Place - Kibera Girls Soccer – Argentina, U-17 Boys Winners - Mwiki Youth FC – Cuba, U-17 Boys 2nd Place - Thunder Soccer Academy – Mexico and U-17 Boys 3rd Place - Istanbul FC – Turkey, U-15 Boys Winners – Villa Roma FC – Norway, U-15 Boys 2nd Place - Umulkura FC – Palestine, U-15 Boys 3rd place - Hassan's Team – Brazil.