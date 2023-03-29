Huge trade in latest Steelers 7-round mock draft update
The 2023 NFL draft is just a month away. The Pittsburgh Steelers front office has been working hard in free agency and has now turned attention to the draft. In our latest seven-round mock draft, we include one big trade back for the Steelers that allows them to stockpile another early pick.
The trade:
The Steelers get picks No. 25 and pick No. 57
The giants get picks No. 17 and pick No. 241
This mock draft hits all the Steelers biggest needs and brings in four guys who should be able to contribute as rookies at a high level.
First round - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Second round - WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
Second round - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Second round - EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwester
Third round - CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
Fourth round - S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
Seventh round - C Alex Forsyth, Oregon