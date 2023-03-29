Huge trade in latest Steelers 7-round mock draft update

The 2023 NFL draft is just a month away. The Pittsburgh Steelers front office has been working hard in free agency and has now turned attention to the draft. In our latest seven-round mock draft, we include one big trade back for the Steelers that allows them to stockpile another early pick.

The trade:

The Steelers get picks No. 25 and pick No. 57

The giants get picks No. 17 and pick No. 241

This mock draft hits all the Steelers biggest needs and brings in four guys who should be able to contribute as rookies at a high level.

First round - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Second round - EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwester

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round - S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round - C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire