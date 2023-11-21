Huge Texas team stirs excitement at first Fred VanVleet Classic basketball tournament

They say everything is bigger in Texas.

That apparently includes basketball players.

The first Texas high school basketball team to ever play in Rockford walked onto Auburn’s gym Monday night towering over NIC-10 favorite Auburn. Legacy, from Spring, Texas, started a front line that stood 6-9, 6-8 and 6-5, with a 7-foot–1 player coming off the bench. Auburn played no one taller than 6-2.

The crowd on the first night of the Fred VanVleet Classic was also far larger than most of the crowds in the tourney it replaces, the old 205 Tip-Off Classic, which brought in a couple of teams from places as far-flung as California and Hollywood, Florida. Everyone wanted to see the Texans. Including other players.

More: Fred VanVleet Classic at Auburn brings in teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Memphis and Chicago

“It’s because they are from Texas,” Sterling Hoarde said after having 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead East to a 59-48 victory over Chicago Morgan Park in the game before Auburn’s tilt against Legacy. “I want to see them, too. There is a lot of talk. People want to see if they are actually good.”

News flash: Yes, they are. Legacy beat Auburn 80-66 despite huge games from Auburn’s two biggest stars.

But the biggest story might have been the gym being two-thirds full.

The crowds were nothing like this five years ago in the most significant moment of the 205 Tip-Off Classic. That year, Sincere Parker scored a tournament record 115 points in his first four career starts, including wins against Indianapolis Pike and Huntington Beach (California) Marina, in East’s own gym to start a season that ended with the E-Rabs’ first trip to state in 41 years.

More: Top Rockford-area basketball games to watch over Thanksgiving week

“That was a fraction of this crowd,” East coach Roy Sackmaster said. “When you are bringing in teams like this from Texas, and not just the regular, old Chicago team, it’s a little different.

“It’s nice seeing that kind of support. A lot of times you are playing in these tournaments, you are sitting there with empty stands and you can hear the echo of yourself yelling across the gym. This was fun.”

It wasn’t fun guarding muscular 6-1 point guard Zion Pipkin, who made eight of 10 shots in the first half, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

“I don’t remember the last time that somebody had 23 on us at halftime,” Auburn coach Bryan Ott said. “And this is us knowing what he could do. We had two films on those guys, so it was not a mystery to us.”

Twenty-three points in a half from Pipkin was sort of fitting, with VanVleet’s No. 23 jersey hanging in a glass case on the southern wall of Auburn’s gym. Auburn’s greatest player is also Wichita State’s greatest player — and Pipkin has committed to be the Shockers’ next point guard.

“It feels good, knowing he’s from Wichita and I’m going to Wichita State,” Pipkin said after finishing with 32 points. “The atmosphere was good. Everything has been good. It’s kind of crazy, but we’re built for it.”

That’s because this team from Spring, Texas, is a bit of a globe-trotting squad.

“They play a national schedule,” said Auburn guard Amir Danforth, who is VanVleet’s nephew. “They play grown men every day, so Auburn being able to play them is a great experience.

“I was very excited to play them, especially when I heard their point guard was going to go to my uncle’s old school, Wichita State. That was a blessing. especially since I am only a sophomore. I’ve got 2 ½ years of this to make me better.”

Auburn's Rakim Chaney, shown dribbling Nov. 26, 2022 in a game at Auburn, scored a career-high 33 points Monday in Auburn's 80-66 loss to Legacy, a school from Spring, Texas.

Danforth (25 points) and Rakim Chaney (a career-high 33) took on the challenge not only of trying to score with Pipkin but to also defend him better. Auburn regrouped and held Pipkin to 4-for-13 shooting in the second half.

“We had a tough matchup,” Chaney said. “He’s a competitive guy, a smart guard. We tried our best in the first quarter to see how he played and how to stop some of that. In the second half, we did a way better job defending him.

“Me and Amir both agreed it feels really good to compete with somebody on that type of level and get to see how those Division I guards play. We can be prepared to see that in the future.”

Pipkin also was a good VanVleet-like distributor, feeding teammates for four alley-oops, including three for dunks. That was also a good show. Such a good show that after an Auburn defender was called for a foul stopping another dunk attempt, an Auburn fan bemoaned that he really wanted to see the dunk — even if it was against his school.

“There was a lot of excitement,” Chaney said about the first day of the Fred VanVleet Classic, which will also include a team from Choctaw, Oklahoma. “Even in the 205 Classic, we had Florida McArthur come, but we never had any team that came from southern states like Texas. That brought the hype.”

