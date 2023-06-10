A huge Saturday for Rutgers football: Dahkari Gilley is the second commitment of the day

Rutgers football landed a second commitment on Saturday, the latest from Dahkari Gilley. Both of the commitments are on the defensive side of the ball.

The commitment from Gilley came on Saturday afternoon while on his official visit.

Gilley, at 6-foot-2 and 190-pounds, has the ideal size to play safety at the Big Ten level and specifically the Big Ten. A member of the class of 2024 out of University Christian (Jacksonville, FL), Gilley also holds Power Five offer from Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He also has been offered by Central Florida, USF, FAU, UMass, Liberty and Georgia Southern among others.

Gilley is impressive on film, with an innate ability to find the ball. He is a playmaker in the secondary.

Last season, Gilley had 69 total tackles (4.5 tackles for a loss) along with four sacks and an interception.

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, New York defensive lineman Aaris Bethea committed to Rutgers. Bethea is a prominent New York prospect and a three-star defensive tackle.

Related

A huge Saturday for Rutgers football: Dahkari Gilley is the second commitment of the day Rutgers football recruiting: What is Florida edge rusher Mason Carter hoping to see on his official visit?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire