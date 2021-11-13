Huge run helps Arkansas blow past Gardner-Webb

That was more like it.

No. 16 Arkansas handled a non-power conference team visiting Bud Walton Arena the way they’re used to on Saturday afternoon, beating Gardner-Webb, 86-69.

A 27-5 run over the last seven minutes of the first half turned a six-point deficit into a 16-point lead at the break. Most of the run came from the play of Connor Vanover, JD Notae and Devo Davis.

Vanover had his best career game as an Arkansas player, scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds in 17 minutes. Notae followed his game-high 30 points in the season opener against Mercer with 18 against the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Davis, who played point guard the whole game after shifting among three spots against Mercer, bounced back from a five-turnover game in the opener, to finish with 10 points, six assists and three rebounds.

All three are holdovers from last year’s Arkansas team that has only four players in its 11-man rotation back from last year. Everyone else is a transfer into the program in their first year with the Razorbacks. Of that bunch, Stanley Umude led with nine points.

Gardner-Webb simply couldn’t handle Arkansas’ length. Vanover, at 7-foot-3, was an intimidating presence inside. But even Arkansas’ perimeter players’ long arms hassled the visitors. The Hogs forced 15 Runnin’ Bulldogs turnovers and scored 15 points off them.

Arkansas is off until Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena when the Razorbacks host Northern Iowa.