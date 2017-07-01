Huge PSL interest in Kaizer Chiefs striker Abraw

Abraw still has a year left on his current deal with the Glamour Boys, but should he successfully negotiate his exit, he will not be short of admirers

Goal has learnt that several PSL teams are closely monitoring Camaldine Abraw's situation at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Togolese forward is still in the process of terminating his contract with Amakhosi, but there are already teams lining up offers for his services.

A source close to the player confimed to Goal that Bloemfontein Celtic and Polokwane City are very keen to sign him for the upcoming season.

"He is still negotiating a settlement with Chiefs, but Celtic and Polokwane (City) are monitoring his situation," the source told Goal.

"When that is finalized then we may see him go to either Celtic or Polokwane because they're very much interested, but I hear there are other teams in the picture. So, it's a wait-and-see situation," concluded the source.

Abraw snubbed Celtic two years and opted for a move to Naturena, but his progress was hampered by a long-term injury which saw him miss the rest of last season.

He shook the injury off at the start of the year, and he was registered by the Soweto giants for the second half of the campaign.

However, Abraw failed break into Steve Komphela's team and the club decided to terminate his contract which still has a year left on it.