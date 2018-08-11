A huge portion of Cubs fans surprisingly don't want Bryce Harper in Chicago

Bryce Harper, Chicago Cub. It has a nice ring to it, but apparently not to most Cubs fans. According to a poll ran on the NBC Sports Chicago page, out of roughly 4,000 voters 78% of people would prefer to see Harper sign with another team.

The Nationals' superstar is having a down year at the plate, only mustering a slashing line of .235/.379/.500 with 28 home runs, but he's also 6-time All-Star and former MVP who turns 26 next season and is a free agent. Harper is entering his prime and despite the assumed asking price to be somewhere north of $200 million, every team in baseball would be crazy not to at least consider adding the former MVP.

It would be difficult to fit Harper on the Cubs roster as it's currently constructed, players like Albert Almora, Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber, and resurgent Jason Heyward all see regular playing time in the outfield. Adding Harper likely means at least one of those players is moved this off-season if the Cubs do acquire Harper, which shouldn't keep the Cubs from being potential suitors for Harper's talents.

David Kaplan wrote about the Cubs needing to sign Harper this off-season, point out the marketing advantages the Cubs would have - imagine a Bryzzo commercial featuring Bryce Harper! The Cubs, who are essentially already printing money, would be able to recreate the infamous Scrooge McDuck GIF of him diving into a pool of gold coins.

Adding Harper to the Cubs is, as Kaplan put it, a no-brainer from multiple angles. And if Cubs fans are against it now, they won't be when Harper is introduced as the next Cubs Convention, or when he, childhood BFF Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back-to-back home runs.