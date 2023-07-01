Huge OT Michael Uini commits to UGA football

Class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle recruit Michael Uini has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Uini picked Georgia over Michigan and Alabama.

Uini visited Georgia in late June and evidently his visit to Athens made a strong impression on him.

Michael Uini is Georgia’s third offensive line commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Uini joins Marcus Harrison and Malachi Toliver as offensive line coach Stacy Searels’ three verbal commitments.

Georgia and Kirby Smart currently have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The Bulldogs have 22 total commitments including a pair of offensive tackles. The Bulldogs are expected to be in the mix for several other talented offensive linemen over the next few days.

The four-star offensive tackle has been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game and the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Michael Uini plays high school football and basketball for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. Copperas Cove is located about an hour north of Austin.

The four-star offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 9 player at his position. Uini is the No. 27 player in Texas in the class of 2024. Uini is the No. 145 recruit in his recruiting class.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman has a lot of potential and will continue developing over the next year before playing college football.

Hayes Fawcett of ON3 announced the Copperas Cove star’s commitment via Twitter:

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Michael Uini tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The 6’8 325 OT from Copperas Cove, TX chose the Bulldogs over Michigan and Alabama “I’m home baby, let’s work🐶🐶🐶!”https://t.co/klQ2PLmCnf pic.twitter.com/rF1rZH9S5h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 30, 2023

