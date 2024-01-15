Huge Notre Dame target de-commits from Alabama

The Nick Saban fallout at Alabama continues as Sunday evening saw one of the Crimson Tide’s top-ranked recruits in the 2025 cycle withdraw his commitment.

Jamie Ffrench, Jr., a five-star rated receiver from Florida withdrew his commitment. Ffrench named Notre Dame as one of his finalists when he announced his commitment to Alabama back in July. Florida State, Ohio State, and Penn State were the other three finalists.

Ffrench is one of the nation’s highest rated recruits in the cycle as 247Sports gives him a five-star grade and ranks him as the 13th overall player in the cycle.

Time will tell where he ends up but it’d be safe to assume Marcus Freeman and Mike Evans will be in hot pursuit of his talents.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire