Huge Miller Moss first half in Holiday Bowl changes the Will Howard situation for USC

Be honest: You were not expecting Miller Moss to be that good in the Holiday Bowl for USC. You certainly did not expect Moss to throw four first-half touchdown passes. You did not expect him to throw for over 215 yards in the first half. You did not expect USC to score 28 points before halftime. This was with Caleb Williams and a number of other players out of the game due to NFL draft opt-outs or the transfer portal.

Moss surpassed everyone’s expectation. He made a very strong claim for the No. 1 quarterback spot at USC going into 2024.

Now what? Is Will Howard to USC no longer going to happen? Does USC need another quarterback in the transfer portal?

Reactions poured in very quickly after Moss lit up San Diego — and the Louisville defense — in the first half of the Holiday Bowl:

IT BEGINS

Yea Will Howard just gone head and go to Ohio State. USC don’t need you. — UinMiami (@UinMiami) December 28, 2023

VERDICT

Sorry man. I’ll roll with a bad season with muller than a average year with Will Howard. Miller is what a Trojan looks like. — USC stan (@USC_JP84) December 28, 2023

NIL ALLOCATION

In all seriousness, as someone who watches way too much college football: Miller Moss showed more in a half than Will Howard (USCs target portal QB) has in 4 years as a starter Give the job to Moss. Save the NIL cash. Spend it on a place of need (literally, anywhere on defense) — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 28, 2023

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

The Trojans supposedly falling out of Will Howard's wish list and with this performance by Miller Moss, USC is going to be just fine. — Walt Waddell (@DubDeuces85) December 28, 2023

WILL WHO?

Do y’all believe in @millermoss7!! It’s Miller Time. Will Howard who!!!! — RICH 4 EVER (@NigerianKing) December 28, 2023

LEGITIMATELY GOOD

How much better is Will Howard supposed to be? Miller looks legit — The Angry Angelino (@AngryAngelino) December 28, 2023

WE ALL HAD DOUBTS

I had doubts about Miller Moss heading into this game. I was wrong. I apologize. FTFO ✌🏻 — The Trojan Blade (@TheTrojanBlade) December 28, 2023

LOTS TO LOVE

First half thoughts: – Miller Moss went OFF. In rhythm, on time, and things looked very much like how a Lincoln Riley offense is supposed to look – New offensive line group doing a fantastic job against a very good Louisville front. Elijah Paige looks cool, calm and collected… — The Trojan Blade (@TheTrojanBlade) December 28, 2023

SHORT PASSES MATTER

Something we’ve been missing all year. Underneath throws have been there. 2nd & 7 is so different than 2nd & 10. Miller is doing what the offense is designed to do. And when you have the best designed offense in the country you’re going to see positive results. https://t.co/r6WnlBAYRH — The Trojan Blade (@TheTrojanBlade) December 28, 2023

LEVERAGE

I'd at least ask for good % of what they are offering Will Howard lmao — Todd pierce (@Todd_Pierce04) December 28, 2023

THE FANS SPEAK

This kid bleeds cardinal and gold. I dont want Will Howard. Give me Miller all day!!! — Adam Gross (@ColDundee55) December 28, 2023

MINORITY VIEW (WE THINK)

No he isn't good enough. He isn't mobile enough and not an elite thrower. Get will Howard in and have them compete — Riddim Up (@TheONEngland) December 28, 2023

HAS THIS CHANGED?

From what I've been hearing Will Howard has been done to USC were just finalizing NIL package for him and that's why Nelson entered portal. He didn't wanna compete with both Howard and Moss and was butthurt about NIL package Howard was getting — Todd pierce (@Todd_Pierce04) December 28, 2023

MALACHI NELSON DECISION

i see why malachi transferred, he’s better than will howard https://t.co/chhuWpfjQh — m 🌋 (@RoblesTruther) December 28, 2023

INTRIGUE

This is why Will Howard hasn't committed. Lincoln won't promise him the gig. M&m knows what it means to be a Trojan. So happy for dude — hollywoodhamilton (@illyistic1) December 28, 2023

NEW CONSENSUS

Never thought I’d say this but Miller Moss looks like a stud for USC. If he keeps this up gonna be a QB battle between him and Will Howard…that is if Howard even comes to USC anymore lol — Brandon Deutsch (@brandonsdeutsch) December 28, 2023

DRAMA

Will Howard you are an Ohio State Buckeye — Sports Expert (Max) 🔥 (@sportsexpert101) December 28, 2023

MOST USC FANS WILL AGREE WITH THIS

Lincoln Riley better not try and get Will Howard and lose Miller Moss for 1 single season of a Kansas State kid. Do not do it. — CR (@CRTank90) December 28, 2023

CAM WARD ANGLE

will howard and cam ward no need to think ab putting on cardinal and gold another 1st rounder is in the back pocket — marco (@poloNFL) December 28, 2023

LOL

Will Howard watching Miller Moss drop 4 TDs in the first half pic.twitter.com/ZsffC4uQEB — Mike Smith (@mik35mith) December 28, 2023

EXCITEMENT

Will Howard in this offense we can reach the playoffs — Riddim Up (@TheONEngland) December 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire