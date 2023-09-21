Huge matchup in Class A and a Webster rivalry game top Section V football matchups, Week 4

Vertus quarterback Casmier Bradford Sawyer (7) celebrates with teammates Khalid Osbourne and Zyi'Shohn Mayo-Stokes as time expires giving the Warriors the win over Rochester Prep/Eugenio Maria de Hostos 28-8 during their Section V season opener Saturday at Gates Chili High School. The win was the first ever for Vertus Charter, now starting their second season of Section V football.

There are 63 high school football teams in Section V.

Forty-six of those squads have won at least one game so far this season:

Class AA (7 in order of sectional points standings) : University Prep, Hilton, McQuaid, Fairport, Pittsford, Aquinas, Penfield

Class A (11) : Victor, East/World of Inquiry, Canandaigua, Brockport, Webster Schroeder, Webster Thomas, Irondequoit, Churchville-Chili, Greece Arcadia, Gates Chili, Brighton

Class B (7) : Monroe, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Geneva, Batavia, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton, Wayne, Vertus

Class C (7) : Attica/Alexander, Hornell, LeRoy, Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw, Penn Yan/Dundee, East Rochester/Gananda, Livonia

Class D (4) : Canisteo-Greenwood, Avon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, York/Pavilion

8-man (5) : Pembroke, Bolivar-Richburg, Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen, Holley, Wellsville

Independents (5): Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield, Newark/Marion, Clyde-Savannah, Palmyra-Macedon, Waterloo

Here are the matchups in the fourth block of games to keep an eye on:

Friday

University Prep (3-0) vs. Pittsford (1-2), 7 p.m. at Sutherland

University Prep was building an undefeated season when the Pittsford Panthers pushed UPrep out of the 2022 Section V Class AA semifinals.

The UPrep Griffins have had an easy time of it again this season, including a 27-7 win on homefield over Canandaigua on September 8. CJ Robinson and Taivon Wilson (rushing), Tyrell Simmons and Juelz Russell (receiving), Isaiah Moonschein (fumble return) and Jaylin Melton (punt return) scored touchdowns last week against overmatched Edison merged.

University Prep wide receiver Tyrell Simmons sheds the tackle attempts by Aquinas's Jeffery Logan III and Noah Collins Howard to score on a long pass play in the first half during UPrep's season opener at Aquinas. UPrep won the game 33-7.

Pittsford's road has been more difficult, including losses at Hilton and on homefield to McQuaid before a 6-0 win at Aquinas. Free safety Sammy Renica, freshman outside linebacker/defensive back James Mobley, defensive tackle Drew Thurley, defensive tackle Brad Pollard and inside linebacker/defensive lineman Timothy Lewis were among the heroes on the Pittsford defense.

East High/World of Inquiry (3-0) at Canandaigua (2-1), 7 p.m.

Will Canandaigua be able to put pressure on East/World of Inquiry quarterback Zymier Jackson on Friday night?

A case can be made that is the best matchup in Section V Class A. Canandaigua lost at East last regular season but went on to win a fourth sectional championship in four years. The opponent in the tournament final? East/World of Inquiry.

Maybe Canandaigua's 7-6 win at Greece Arcadia last week was no masterpiece, but it highlights the team's ability to get the job done. A 20-yard run by junior quarterback Drew Williamee and conversion kick by Drew York stood up. A total of 136 rushing yards on 21 carries by Sam Clark helped.

East High/World of Inquiry's offense is in a higher gear. Adding scoring by special teams and defenders, the Eagles have an average of 49 points a game. Zymier Jackson threw touchdown passes to Perrion Williams (two) and De'Andre Leonard and had 38-yard rushing touchdown while accounting for 327 yards of offense at East last week against Spencerport.

Victor (3-0) at Brighton (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Brighton's Gavin Parks, right, scores a touchdown past Wilson's Jahmez Larkins during a regular season game at Rochester Community Sports Complex, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

The Victor Blue Devils dominated Rush-Henrietta, pulled away from Webster Thomas and won a tight game against Webster Schroeder for their wins. Brighton bounced back in a big way last week from its loss in overtime on homefield September 8 against Brockport.

The Bruins cranked up their running game again with Gavin Parks as the main ballcarrier. Wes Sturrup had a rushing and receiving touchdown. And the Bruins have a football-version of a trump card in quarterback Tyler Martinovich.

Victor's defense limiting Webster Schroeder to 14 points, zero in the second half, was impressive. Drevariis Yeomas and Adam Ruffalo are producing the points and yards on offense.

Monroe (2-0) vs. Batavia (2-1), 7 p.m. at Van Detta Stadium, Batavia

Little has gone wrong for the Monroe Red Jackets. The two-time defending Section V Class B champion Batavia Blue Devils, meanwhile, are in the rare spot of looking for a rebound.

The Blue Devils were handed a loss by Honeoye Falls-Lima after double-digit wins over Norwich of Section IV and Wayne. The impact Mekhi Fortes is having as a running back and linebacker is growing. The connection between quarterback Bronx Buchholz and receiver Cole Grazioplene is reliable. Will the Blue Devils need to keep pace with Monroe's offense to win or can they shutdown the Red Jackets?

Amari Colon and Tahjmir Mullins are adding their names to the list of Monroe offensive threats that includes Messiah Hampton, 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Small Schools Team members Landan McKnight and Nazhier Wilson. Can the Monroe defense play stingy against Batavia, just like during the 2022 Section V Class B final?

LeRoy (3-0) at East Rochester/Gananda (2-1), 7 p.m.

Maybe the LeRoy Oatkan Knights throw a curveball during this game in Class C and roll out a Miami Dolphins-style passing game. And maybe Santa Claus, the tooth fairy and professional wrestling are all real.

Why change what works? The East Rochester/Gananda defense had better dig in against a LeRoy running game led by Tony Piazza. LeRoy had a drive that lasted 9:16 last week. Section V and other teams play 12-minute quarters. Jackson Fix also knows the way to the end zone as a ballcarrier.

Keeping the ball away from the East Rochester/Gananda offense may be the winning idea. The Bombers can be difficult to defend, but Attica/Alexander did enough to defeat East Rochester/Gananda 21-18. Quarterback Ben Newman has spread out his touchdown throws with Miles Caviness and Noah Mather high on the list.

Webster Thomas (2-1) at Webster Schroeder (2-1), 7 p.m.

Schroeder receiver Gavin Horton catches this touchdown pass over Eastridge defender Christian Beason.

Two teams in the same school district are off to a decent start and facing off.

The Schroeder Warriors score, or at least they did until falling 15-14 last week to Victor, another Section V Class A title contender. Quarterback Drew Hilfiker did connect for touchdown passes to Justin Maier and Tyler Washington, while completing 15 of 35 attempts for 209 yards with one interception. Gavin Horton maybe their best two-way player.

The Thomas Titans are now on a winning streak after coming back against Penfield from a seven-point deficit at halftime to win 26-21. Quarterback Levi Kulik can be productive as a passer and runner.

