Huge Georgia football target, 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. commits to Georgia
Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period, which will last till Friday. It allows recruits to get a head start to their college careers by signing their letters of intent before the traditional signing day in February.
Georgia football is currently closing in on the No. 1 ranked class in the country (247Sports).
One of the coveted commits the Bulldogs have been after is Marvin Jones Jr., the No. 2 edge player in the country and the No. 22 recruit overall in the 2022 class.
Good news for Georgia is Jones Jr. is all Bulldog.
That will only boost Georgia’s No. 1 class, which is still looking for more additions.
Georgia target and four-star linebacker Shemar James will be committing at 6 p.m. ET.
