Huge Friday: Can PWHL Minnesota take control and can Timberwolves get even?

Introduction: On Thursday's regular episode after a late night bonus episode on the Wolves, host Michael Rand starts with the Twins and a two-game winning streak to wash away the taste of seven straight losses. Plus Rand has leftover thoughts on the Timberwolves and the test they haven't yet passed this postseason.

13:00: Star Tribune writer Rachel Blount joins the show to talk about PWHL Minnesota, which is tied 1-1 with Boston in the league finals. The series shifts to Xcel Energy Center on Friday for Game 3. Can Minnesota continue its playoff run, which took a dramatic turn in the middle of last series?

30:00: Caitlin Clark's rude introduction to the WNBA.

