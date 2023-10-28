'It's Huge': Florida Man Finds Iguana in Toilet

A man in Hollywood, Florida, got quite a surprise when he found an iguana taking refuge in his toilet.

Gary Greenspan captured footage of the reptile in his toilet bowl. In the clip, Greenspan expresses his surprise at the discovery and confirms that the iguana is still alive.

“I’m waiting on animal control to come get this thing out of here. I don’t know if it was just looking for a spa day or what, but it’s huge,” Greenspan said. “And I don’t know how it got there.”

Speaking to WSVN, Greenspan said the iguana disappeared down the toilet drain and appeared at his neighbor’s house.

Greenspan said his neighbor captured the iguana in a clear plastic box and let it loose at a nearby outdoor location. Credit: Gary Greenspan via Storyful