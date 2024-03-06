Huge fire breaks out only yards from Southampton's St Mary's Stadium just hours before Championship match

General view of St Mary’s Stadium (Getty Images)

A large fire has broken out at a factory near to St Mary’s Stadium, just hours before Southampton are due to host Preston North End in the Championship.

The emergency services have been called to a factory on Melbourne Street in Southampton, with the roads surrounding St Mary’s Stadium currently closed as fire crews try to put out the large fire, which is emitting thick black smoke.

The fire is said to be in the former Greenhams building on Central Industrial Estate.

Firefighters have warned residents who live nearby to keep their doors and windows shut.

Wow…



A huge fire has broken out near Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium 😳😳

pic.twitter.com/gyfAAte0Fo — Second Tier podcast (@secondtierpod) March 6, 2024

Fire in Southampton today, a factory next to @SouthamptonFC



Looks to be under control!#SouthamptonFire pic.twitter.com/oiPE3y1nDX — Daniel (@DM_1986_) March 6, 2024

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said on social media: “Crews are tackling a fire affecting industrial units near St Mary's football stadium.

“People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles.”

There is no suggestion yet that there are plans to postpone Wednesday night’s match between Southampton and Preston, despite the vicinity of the fire being close to St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton Football Club and the EFL have been approached for comment on whether Wednesday night’s match will go ahead.