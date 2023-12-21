Huge draft order changes highlight updated 3-round 2024 NFL mock draft
We are nearing the end of the NFL regular season and with just three games left, the order for the 2024 NFL draft is moving a great deal. We are also getting lots of information about which prospects are headed to the draft and which ones are staying in school.
In addition, rumors are flying about which prospects are moving up boards and which ones are sliding. For example, you will see in this new three-round mock draft update, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. slides some but at the same time, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy moves up. Lots of changes in this new update so check it out.
1 - Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
2 - New England Patriots - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
3 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Malik Nabers, LSU
4 - Washington Commanders - WR Rome Odunze, Washington
5 - Chicago Bears - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
6 - New York Giants - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
7 - New York Jets - QB Caleb Williams, USC
8 - Los Angeles Chargers - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
9 - Tennessee Titans - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
10 - Atlanta Falcons - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
11 - Green Bay Packers - OT Taliese Guaga, Oregon State
12 - Las Vegas Raiders - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
13 - New Orleans Saints - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
14 - Denver Broncos - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
15 - Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
16 - Pittsburgh Steelers - DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
17 - Arizona Cardinals - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
18 - Bufalo Bills - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
20 - Minnesota Vikings - QB Bo Nix, Oregon
21 - Los Angeles Rams - OT JC Latham, Alabama
22 - Indianapolis Colts - WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
23 - Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
24 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
25 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
26 - Houston Texans - DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami
27 - Detroit Lions - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
28 - Philadelphia Eagles - S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
29 - Miami Dolphins - OT Graham Barton, Duke
30 - Dallas Cowboys - RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
31 - San Francisco 49ers - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
32 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Second round
33 – Carolina Panthers – WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
34 – New England Patriots – WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
35 – Arizona Cardinals – LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
36 – Washington Commanders – CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
37 – Washington Commanders – EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
38 – New York Giants – WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
39 – Green Bay Packers – S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
40 – Los Angeles Chargers – WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
41 – Tennessee Titans – WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
42 – Atlanta Falcons – WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
43 – Green Bay Packers – DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
44 – Las Vegas Raiders – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
45 – Philadelphia Eagles – WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
46 – New Orleans Saints – OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
47 – New York Giants – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
48 – Pittsburgh Steelers – C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
49 – Houston Texans – WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
50 – Buffalo Bills – OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
51 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
52 – Minnesota Vikings – CB Kalen King, Penn State
53 – Los Angeles Rams – S Calen Bullock, USC
54 – Indianapolis Colts – OT Patrick Paul, Houston
55 – Jacksonville Jaguars – G Christian Haynes, UConn
56 – Cincinnati Bengals – TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
57 – Kansas City Chiefs – DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU
58 – Cleveland Browns – WR Brenden Rice, USC
59 – Detroit Lions – C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
60 – Philadelphia Eagles – LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
61 – Miami Dolphins – TE Luke Lachey, Iowa
62 – Dallas Cowboys – CB Josh Newton, TCU
63 – San Francisco 49ers – OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
64 – Baltimore Ravens – CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Third round
65 – Carolina Panthers – EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
66 – New England Patriots – EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
67 – Arizona Cardinals – QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
68 – Washington Commanders – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
69 – Chicago Bears – CB D.J. James, Auburn
70 – New York Giants – DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
71 – New York Jets – WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
72 – Los Angeles Chargers – RB Blake Corum, Michigan
73 – Arizona Cardinals – OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
74 – Atlanta Falcons – CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
75 – Green Bay Packers – RB Trey Benson, Florida State
76 – Las Vegas Raiders – DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
77 – Seattle Seahawks – G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
78 – Denver Broncos – QB Michael Pratt, Tulane
79 – Seattle Seahawks – S Rod Moore, Michigan
80 – Pittsburgh Steelers – S Tykee Smith, Georgia
81 – Arizona Cardinals – DL T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
82 – Green Bay Packers – EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
83 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
84 – Detroit Lions – WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
85 – Los Angeles Rams – LB Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
86 – Indianapolis Colts – S Javon Bullard, Georgia
87 – Jacksonville Jaguars – S Jahdae Brown, Texas
88 – Cincinnati Bengals – DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
89 – Kansas City Chiefs – WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
90 – Cleveland Browns – DL Braden Fiske, Florida State
91 – Detroit Lions – DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
92 – Houston Texans – OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
93 – Dallas Cowboys – DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
94 – San Francisco 49ers – WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
95 – Baltimore Ravens – DL Maason Smith, LSU
96 – Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
97 – Philadelphia Eagles – EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
98 – San Francisco 49ers – G Tate Ratledge, Georgia
99 – Buffalo Bills – WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
100 – Washington Commanders – OT Dominick Puni, Kansas