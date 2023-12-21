Huge draft order changes highlight updated 3-round 2024 NFL mock draft

We are nearing the end of the NFL regular season and with just three games left, the order for the 2024 NFL draft is moving a great deal. We are also getting lots of information about which prospects are headed to the draft and which ones are staying in school.

In addition, rumors are flying about which prospects are moving up boards and which ones are sliding. For example, you will see in this new three-round mock draft update, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. slides some but at the same time, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy moves up. Lots of changes in this new update so check it out.

1 - Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Sep 09, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs in a touchdown in the first quarter of their NCAA football game against Youngstown State.

2 - New England Patriots - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass pressured by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (46) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

3 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs after a catch during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

4 - Washington Commanders - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Sep 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs for yards after the catch against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

5 - Chicago Bears - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 26: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs is called for a facemask against Zamari Walton #7 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets negating a first down in the first half at Sanford Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

6 - New York Giants - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Jordan Fox (10) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs towards the bench after a touchdown is scored during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

8 - Los Angeles Chargers - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (4) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

9 - Tennessee Titans - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

10 - Atlanta Falcons - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

11 - Green Bay Packers - OT Taliese Guaga, Oregon State

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) covers ULM wide receiver Jevin Frett (5) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

14 - Denver Broncos - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 30: Chop Robinson #44 of the Penn State Nittany Lions rushes the quarterback against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on September 30, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

15 - Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Oct 1, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) celebrates a sack during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

16 - Pittsburgh Steelers - DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) pulls in an interception for a touchdown over Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (2) during the second quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Syndication The Tennessean

17 - Arizona Cardinals - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

18 - Bufalo Bills - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) reacts after bringing down Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after sacking Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

20 - Minnesota Vikings - QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks up at the scoreboard after the victory against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

21 - Los Angeles Rams - OT JC Latham, Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) celebrates with a cow bell in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

22 - Indianapolis Colts - WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 14: Devontez Walker #9 of the North Carolina Tar Heels breaks away from Kamren Kinchens #5 of the Miami Hurricanes for a touchdown during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 41-31. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

23 - Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Bralen Trice #8 of the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

24 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

25 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. #11 of the LSU Tigers catches a pass for a touchdown in front of cornerback Deantre Prince #7 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Leonard Taylor III #56 of the Miami Hurricanes pressures E.J. Warner #3 of the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Temple Owls 41-7. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

27 - Detroit Lions - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

The ball is thrown past Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) while covered by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. (2) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Columbia, MO.

28 - Philadelphia Eagles - S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Oct 21, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (5) celebrates with teammates after catching a interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

29 - Miami Dolphins - OT Graham Barton, Duke

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

30 - Dallas Cowboys - RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Saturday, Sept. 30 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Texas won the game 40-14.

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) breaks up a pass against LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

32 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin carries the ball in for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Second round

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) celebrates after catching a pass over Syracuse Orange defensive back Jason Simmons Jr. (6) (not pictured) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

33 – Carolina Panthers – WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

34 – New England Patriots – WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

35 – Arizona Cardinals – LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

36 – Washington Commanders – CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

37 – Washington Commanders – EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

38 – New York Giants – WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

39 – Green Bay Packers – S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

40 – Los Angeles Chargers – WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

41 – Tennessee Titans – WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

42 – Atlanta Falcons – WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

43 – Green Bay Packers – DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

44 – Las Vegas Raiders – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

45 – Philadelphia Eagles – WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

46 – New Orleans Saints – OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

47 – New York Giants – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

48 – Pittsburgh Steelers – C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

49 – Houston Texans – WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

50 – Buffalo Bills – OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

51 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

52 – Minnesota Vikings – CB Kalen King, Penn State

53 – Los Angeles Rams – S Calen Bullock, USC

54 – Indianapolis Colts – OT Patrick Paul, Houston

55 – Jacksonville Jaguars – G Christian Haynes, UConn

56 – Cincinnati Bengals – TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

57 – Kansas City Chiefs – DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU

58 – Cleveland Browns – WR Brenden Rice, USC

59 – Detroit Lions – C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

60 – Philadelphia Eagles – LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

61 – Miami Dolphins – TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

62 – Dallas Cowboys – CB Josh Newton, TCU

63 – San Francisco 49ers – OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

64 – Baltimore Ravens – CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Third round

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Chris Braswell (41) reacts in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

65 – Carolina Panthers – EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama

66 – New England Patriots – EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah

67 – Arizona Cardinals – QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

68 – Washington Commanders – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

69 – Chicago Bears – CB D.J. James, Auburn

70 – New York Giants – DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

71 – New York Jets – WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

72 – Los Angeles Chargers – RB Blake Corum, Michigan

73 – Arizona Cardinals – OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

74 – Atlanta Falcons – CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

75 – Green Bay Packers – RB Trey Benson, Florida State

76 – Las Vegas Raiders – DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

77 – Seattle Seahawks – G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

78 – Denver Broncos – QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

79 – Seattle Seahawks – S Rod Moore, Michigan

80 – Pittsburgh Steelers – S Tykee Smith, Georgia

81 – Arizona Cardinals – DL T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

82 – Green Bay Packers – EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

83 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

84 – Detroit Lions – WR Jalen McMillan, Washington

85 – Los Angeles Rams – LB Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

86 – Indianapolis Colts – S Javon Bullard, Georgia

87 – Jacksonville Jaguars – S Jahdae Brown, Texas

88 – Cincinnati Bengals – DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

89 – Kansas City Chiefs – WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

90 – Cleveland Browns – DL Braden Fiske, Florida State

91 – Detroit Lions – DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

92 – Houston Texans – OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

93 – Dallas Cowboys – DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

94 – San Francisco 49ers – WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

95 – Baltimore Ravens – DL Maason Smith, LSU

96 – Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

97 – Philadelphia Eagles – EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

98 – San Francisco 49ers – G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

99 – Buffalo Bills – WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

100 – Washington Commanders – OT Dominick Puni, Kansas

