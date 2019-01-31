Huge day coming from Atlanta

Thursday will be our biggest day yet from Atlanta, or arguably from any Super Bowl city.

PFT Live will feature Chris Simms and Dan Katz a/k/a Barstool Big Cat (if we can get him in), and guest appearances by 49ers tight end George Kittle and Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs. (Giants running back Saquon Barkley possibly will be a semi-unexpected walk on.)

After the show, we’ll be taping interviews that will appear in this space and elsewhere (like the #PFTPM podcast) with the following anticipated guests (in order of taping schedule): Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Falcons CEO Rich McKay, Broncos running back Philip Lindsay, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, and Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb.

So join us on NBC Sports Radio from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, in podcast form, and on this page for full videos all interviews.